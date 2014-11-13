Used 1994 Geo Tracker for Sale Near Me

I have a 1994 Geo tracker which I purchased during the worst part of the winter in 2010 when South Eastern PA was hit with a huge snow storm. It had 100,000 when I purchased it and now has only 111,000, however what I have put this poor little tracker through in this 11,000 miles is probably equivalent to over a million miles normal driving. This is by far without question the toughest vehicle I have ever owned including vehicles designed strictly for offroad use. This is capable over going through just about anything in stock form

Read more