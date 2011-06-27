Used 1991 Geo Storm Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Storm
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282528
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg22/30 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.4/409.2 mi.272.8/372.0 mi.322.4/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG282528
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm102 lb-ft @ 5800 rpm97 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5800 rpm130 hp @ 7000 rpm95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.43.8 in.43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.31.9 in.31.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.30.4 in.30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Measurements
Length163.4 in.163.4 in.163.4 in.
Curb weight2371 lbs.2392 lbs.2282 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.7 in.51.1 in.51.1 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Colorado Red
  • Flash Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
