Consumer Rating
(14)
1991 Geo Storm Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A funky-looking three-door hatchback joins the lineup with squared-off rear styling like that found on Honda Civic. New hatchback is available only in base trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Geo Storm.

5(72%)
4(21%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome little car
Stephen,06/12/2009
This little car has been awesome. Other than modifications I've done, the only thing I've had to do to it are routine maintenance like oil and brakes. The only thing it needs now are struts, and with 206,000 miles on the originals, I think they've server their life. Handles great and is very peppy. I love the design of the body, and the mileage is awesome for a car as fast as it is.
Raving for the tricked out Storm!
Thorn...,06/12/2002
This is the most unbelievable car in the world. I'm looking ahead to buying another one when mine finally dies. Great handling. Terrific accelleration. WAY higher top speed than the factory specs! And it's SO cheap.
1991 geo storm
don.elias,06/19/2002
no complaints about this car. just crested 270K miles on the original engine last month. great to drive, especially if you like the curves. tight turning circle. engine revs high with no strain. most responsive front end i've ever driven. lots of road-feel. the trade-off of course is that the ride can seem a little rough at times, but if you like road-feel, it's a great car, esp. considering the price. i have no regrets.
I finally got one.
unkelben,05/31/2010
In 1995 I saw one in the street and wanted to buy one, but they discontinued making them. Bummer. But recently my friend had one and she knew I was obsessed about getting one in 1995 asked if I wanted her and I was in high heaven. Me and my 16 year old son had fun fixing and cleaning it up. It's awesome, its sporty, it's fuel efficient, handling is great, it's fun to drive only wish she had a manual transmission, but hey it was free and I really liked the cars first appearance. Wish geo would remake this model.
See all 14 reviews of the 1991 Geo Storm
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 7000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
95 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Geo Storm features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Geo Storm

Used 1991 Geo Storm Overview

The Used 1991 Geo Storm is offered in the following submodels: Storm Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, GSi 2dr Hatchback, and 2+2 2dr Hatchback.

