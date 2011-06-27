  1. Home
Used 1996 Geo Metro Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Metro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 3
Combined MPG353540
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/39 mpg33/39 mpg37/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/413.4 mi.349.8/413.4 mi.392.2/466.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG353540
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm74 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l1.0 l
Horsepower70 hp @ 5500 rpm70 hp @ 5500 rpm55 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 3
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room46.9 in.46.9 in.47.2 in.
Front shoulder room49.0 in.49.0 in.48.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.36.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.42.7 in.43.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.32.2 in.32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room48.3 in.48.3 in.48.3 in.
Measurements
Length164.0 in.164.0 in.149.4 in.
Curb weight1940 lbs.1940 lbs.1808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height55.4 in.55.4 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.93.1 in.93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Super Grape Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Slate Green Metallic
  • Wildfire Red
  • Woodland Green Metallic
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Scuba Blue Metallic
