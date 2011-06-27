2019 Genesis G70 Sedan Consumer Reviews
BMW move over
I have purchased German sedans in the past, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi. All have been performance versions. 435 M package, E500, S7. A recent test drive of the Genesis G70 left no doubt that this vehicle was superior to it's competitors. Most significant categories that are world class are, engine/transmission performance, features and amenities, and value. Genesis came in over $200 less per month on a lease than a BMW 435 fully equipped. Even if you fully equip a comparable Mercedes, BMW, or Audi you still don't get all the features found in the Genesis. The car is FUN to drive. Mileage on the highway is 29mpg at a steady 80MPH. Laying into the turbo around town drops mpg down to 18. Overall, impressive for a turbo 3.3 liter 6 cylinder. Performance mode is also entertaining, seat boosters tighten, dash turns red, shift points get more aggressive. Launch control is also included for some hooliganism. Diamond pattern stitching on seating is stylish. What might be a shortcoming to some people is tight back seat and a small trunk. Since rear seats fold down an I am driving mostly by myself this is not a concern for me. Genesis has made me overcome my addiction to German engineering. PS Forgot to mention concierge service and zero cost maintenance. Booyah!
Awesome Driving Experience
I recently purchased the G70 2.0T Advanced after evaluating a broad range of vehicles (2017 350 IS, 2018 A4, 2018 BMW, Honda, Mazda 6). For my price point of mid/upper 30's, the data (reviews, spec comparisons (hp/torque, safety features, more back seat leg room than IS 350, BMW 430i)), JD Powers, etc), cockpit ergonomics, expected cost of ownership, perks (valet servicing, 5yr/60, Genesis app, Alexa), and the AMAZING driving experience, the G70 became the clear winner. I look forward to the expressway every morning!
Worth every dollar
So I've driven my fair share of cars. I personally owned a Genesis coupe 2.0T, then a G37 , then a mini cooper S. before purchase this i drove 330i, Kia stinger, and MB C300, and honestly not one of them made feel the way i feel about this car. The handling, the 0-06, and my favorite thing, random people telling you how amazing it looks. while the kia stinger is similar to this, the Freebies you get from Genesis are unmatched. 3 years valet service, 3 years connect service(remote start from your phone) and best warranty in car industry.
3.3T Sport AWD
I have had a MB C300, Infiniti G35 and, most recently an Infiniti Q60. I liked all of those cars in their own way. The amount of features that I have on this g70 Sport is astounding for the money. I mean it has almost everything and more: HUD, heated front and rear seats, cooled front seats, folding mirrors, birds eye view, leather seats, LSD, adjustable suspension... I could go on and on. Lets talk about the driving: Sport mode is a beast. There is max torque at 1500 rpm and it doesn't stop. The power delivery is smooth, much smoother than the Q60. It handles like a dream. The best thing is that you can drive it as a commuter car or as a sports car as you choose and don't give up much in either category. When I'm with the wife, I drive calmly and when I want to push up the fun factor, I can do that also. I just can't say enough about the car.
30,000 Miles and Running Perfect
I fell in love with this car the moment I saw it last November, the trouble was, there were not dealers in the Cleveland area that had the Genesis G70. I saw it at a dealer in Detroit and kept calling the Hyundai dealers in Cleveland to see when they were opening up their Genesis franchise and getting these models in. The dealer in Detroit was the only one who had them in the Midwest and they were not budging on price. I waited and waited and when I came to the realization in January that it wasn't anytime soon, I started looking at other cars. My past 2 cars were Volvo S60's and I really liked this car, I was not enamored with the 2019 S60 though. The Avalon and Acura TLX AWD were on the list too, the Avalon was nice, but just a little too big and didn't have the AWD or the styling that was up with the Acura. I really liked the Acura AWD with the 6 cylinder engine after my test drive and was going mull it over and purchase it the following week. I had another meeting up in Detroit that week and looked again on the Genesis website and noticed Suburban Genesis had just gotten quite a few G70's in, they had the color I was looking for and once I took it for a test drive I saw it was like no car I have ever owned. When Jeff gave me a very good deal, rather than wait till the dealers in Cleveland got it in, I might as well just purchase it here. The cabin is phenomenal, visibility, sound system, very user friendly controls, high definition display, looks, quietness, and comfort are all as good as it gets. The heater warms the cabin up very fast. The Elite Package comes with all the amenities you need and then some. I got the Himalayan Gray, the rims are very eye catching. Another thing that I was very impressed about is the gas mileage, every trip I have taken has been over 30 mpg, never had a car that has done this before! The voice activation is very reliable and makes it very easy to, especially with Android Auto. I feel the 2.0 liter engine is fine, I am in sales and do a lot of 2 lane highway driving and passing quickly is not a problem. The transmission is ultra smooth. I do feel my Volvo handled better in the snow and the seating was slightly more comfortable, but other than that, no contest. I have been using 89 Octane with no issues or decreased gas mileage. I didn't give it 5 stars for Reliability because I have only had it 9 months, but absolutely no quality issues. Genesis does need to work on having nicer showrooms, all the ones that Cleveland does have now are nothing more than Hyundai Dealers. The Service Managers and Mechanics have all been top rate though.
