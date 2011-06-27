Requirements and Restrictions:

2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/2023. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.