2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van

250 Low Roof

250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

  • First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/2023. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#38320).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Financing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 11,000 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

