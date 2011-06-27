  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews

Wanting to trade it

Medic, 09/07/2008
I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.

my tempo sucks

Pudge, 04/14/2003
THe first thing ford should have done is put a 4-speed automatic in the car. The car sucks on the highway and it sucks for passing people. Interior is ugly and uncomfortable. extierior is a cheap ripp off of the mustang (front end) Not the best car in my book.

My Tempo is money saver

really nice car, 06/17/2008
Hey, I got 94 Tempo and it's a great car. I dont see why people dont like it. Great on gas. Believe it or not but I get 37 to 42 mpg with my coupe. As long as you treat it nice it will treat you nice!

Avoid

Dave, 12/09/2006
This car is trouble. I've replaced 4 tie rod ends within a year and a half and three ball joints within the last three months. It had a run-in with a hit-and-run driver and I had to replace the grille and headlight area. This car was designed by a moron: it took an hour to replace the grille (compared with 10 minutes for my 92 Buick Skylark). Inside it's OK. Fuel: I got about 26 mpg when the tires were aligned and the ball joints and tie rods were OK and it wasn't burning through mass air flow sensors. Don't save the money or the gas. Also, the driver's side seatbelt stopped moving on its track and had to be replaced. In short, don't get this car.

Not Bad At All

C Mor, 04/04/2007
I got my Tempo from my Grandpa for free. It was my Grandma's but she barely drove it. When I got it July of last year, it had 44,500 miles on it and is only at 50,100 miles. The body is almost mint except for the few small dings from the parking lot. It sat on a gravel driveway for almost 7 years, only being driven a couple of times a month. Because of that, it's very rusty under the hood and chassis, but everything works pretty well. It has all of the original parts except the battery, brakes, and tires and everything seems to be holding up fairly well. Not too many complaints here except for the fact it's a Ford and it's old

