Used 1994 Ford Tempo LX Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2569 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.9 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Ultra White
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Oxford White
  • Teal Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
See Tempo Inventory

