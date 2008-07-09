Used 1994 Ford Tempo for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Tempo
Read recent reviews for the Ford Tempo
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.324 Reviews
Medic,09/07/2008
I got it from my parents who got it off my grandparents, in my opinion a great little grandma/grandpa car where you don't drive it a ton. Things I fixed in the last two years: tie rods, struts, brakes, valve cover gasket, fuel pump (long story there) headlight switch, oil pan leaks, head gasket leaks. In all honesty it was an ok car (it drove the Alaska highway round trip and spent a few years up there) it did leave me stranded multiple times before anyone figured out it was the fuel pump, which shook my confidence in it, lots of little things on the blink, the headlight switch keeps leaving all the lights on even after replacing it. 144k mi, time for a trade and a little Peace of mind.