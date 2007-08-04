Used 1990 Ford Tempo for Sale Near Me

I have had my 1989 Tempo AWD for a single year now. It has never had a problem. And I know the previous owners well, and they have never had any major problems either. It has always started for me, and its very reliable. I would go to say its the most reliable model made in the 1980's. I left it for eleven months. It sat untouched for that time. I went back to it, turned the key, started right away. Thats quality. Excellent first car and general daily driver. Fuel economy is average, reliability outstanding, durability outstanding, styling is good - average, power is slightly below average and quality is too great for words.

Read more