Used 1990 Ford Tempo Consumer Reviews
The Most Reliable Car Out of the '80s
I have had my 1989 Tempo AWD for a single year now. It has never had a problem. And I know the previous owners well, and they have never had any major problems either. It has always started for me, and its very reliable. I would go to say its the most reliable model made in the 1980's. I left it for eleven months. It sat untouched for that time. I went back to it, turned the key, started right away. Thats quality. Excellent first car and general daily driver. Fuel economy is average, reliability outstanding, durability outstanding, styling is good - average, power is slightly below average and quality is too great for words.
Worst New Car ever!
I bought one new in 1990 because it was cheap. Paint problems, interior problems, over-heating problem and several other nuisance items all in the first six months. Once went with my wife to pick it up at the dealership, cranked it and it sounded great. I was using the power control to adjust the mirrors and to my wife said "I think that they have it right now", just before the mirror on the passenger door fell out of its housing. After a year, I traded it in on a Geo Prizm that never gave us a problem.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Buy this and learn mechanics!
I owned this car as my first and second car. First off it was a very nice car for the 300 I payed for it. But it was always needing to be fixed, but it was never anything major. It also leaked fluids too much. Good for a first car or if your not making enough to afford a real car. Side Note: Fluid leaks are normal for this car. get used to checking fluids and buy a PIG mat to throw under engine when you park it.
good buy
had this car for a year and not a problem.. starts up no prob in the cold.. fun to drive.. good gas mileage.. a good reliable car.. and cheap on insurance
Junk Ford as always
We bought this used for a second car, w/ 87k on it for $300, maybe too much. Slow, did make it good in the snow though, ugly all around. Transmission went at 90k, who would have thought, it is a Ford.
Sponsored cars related to the Tempo
Related Used 1990 Ford Tempo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner