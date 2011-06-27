Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774
Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774
Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774
Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo GLS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774
Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774
Estimated values
1990 Ford Tempo GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$618
|$1,408
|$1,829
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,618
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$253
|$590
|$774