Used 2010 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Watch the water pump! MattF , 02/11/2017 SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 2010-2014 3.5 v6 engines in Taurus, Flex, Explorer etc. 60k miles plus. Water pump fails and (yes, it's unbelievable but true) sprays coolant into the crank case and kills engine. $7k for a new engine. $4k for a used engine. If you own one of these, be ready or sell now. If not, say away. Just google it, the issue is all over the forums. Just happened to me at 115k miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pleasently surprised watashi , 09/28/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I ordered my Taurus Sel last June and received delivery on September 22. the SEL is very well equipped as is. The only thing I added was leather interior. I am very impressed with the handling qualities and the suspension.The ride almost has a sport feel. It is firm yet not harsh. The engine does an excellent job pulling it along with little effort despite the 4,000 pound weight. The 6 speed transmission is very smooth shifting through the gears. You wouldn't know it was shifting if you were'nt watching the tach. With the cruise control set, the transmission will down shift on steep descents in order to maintain the set speed. I also like the manual overide feature.

Best car I've ever owned. smcnair , 04/13/2011 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Over 40,000 miles driven in 2 years and not a single complaint. From the ground up this car is built to impress. You can tell that the Boeing influence was implemented in the front seat "cockpit" design. I still get compliments from people in parking lots who cannot believe it is a Taurus. I traded in my 2007 BMW 3 series and am sooo happy I did. I feel that the Taurus is more luxurious than my BMW was and is better on gas as well. If the Taurus ever does need to be worked on, it will be a fraction of the cost my of the BMW. Bravo, Ford! Bravo!

This is a FORD??? dfurgs , 02/24/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have never considered myself a "Ford Guy". I drove the Camry and the Taurus and I chose the Taurus. I was really amazed with myself. I had my mind set that the Camry would blow the Taurus away. It didn't happen. The Taurus blew the Camry away! I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS CAR!!! The only complaint I have is the center console is too close to my right leg. ford could have made the center console smaller and more ergonomic. Not that big of a deal!!! I tell everyone this car is as close to a BMW as you can get. The price tag is nothing like a BMW. Go drive one and see for yourself. Ford has brought quality back to DETROIT. AAAA++++ for the NEW Taurus.