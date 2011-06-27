Used 2010 Ford Taurus Sedan Consumer Reviews
Watch the water pump!
2010-2014 3.5 v6 engines in Taurus, Flex, Explorer etc. 60k miles plus. Water pump fails and (yes, it's unbelievable but true) sprays coolant into the crank case and kills engine. $7k for a new engine. $4k for a used engine. If you own one of these, be ready or sell now. If not, say away. Just google it, the issue is all over the forums. Just happened to me at 115k miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Pleasently surprised
I ordered my Taurus Sel last June and received delivery on September 22. the SEL is very well equipped as is. The only thing I added was leather interior. I am very impressed with the handling qualities and the suspension.The ride almost has a sport feel. It is firm yet not harsh. The engine does an excellent job pulling it along with little effort despite the 4,000 pound weight. The 6 speed transmission is very smooth shifting through the gears. You wouldn't know it was shifting if you were'nt watching the tach. With the cruise control set, the transmission will down shift on steep descents in order to maintain the set speed. I also like the manual overide feature.
Best car I've ever owned.
Over 40,000 miles driven in 2 years and not a single complaint. From the ground up this car is built to impress. You can tell that the Boeing influence was implemented in the front seat "cockpit" design. I still get compliments from people in parking lots who cannot believe it is a Taurus. I traded in my 2007 BMW 3 series and am sooo happy I did. I feel that the Taurus is more luxurious than my BMW was and is better on gas as well. If the Taurus ever does need to be worked on, it will be a fraction of the cost my of the BMW. Bravo, Ford! Bravo!
This is a FORD???
I have never considered myself a "Ford Guy". I drove the Camry and the Taurus and I chose the Taurus. I was really amazed with myself. I had my mind set that the Camry would blow the Taurus away. It didn't happen. The Taurus blew the Camry away! I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS CAR!!! The only complaint I have is the center console is too close to my right leg. ford could have made the center console smaller and more ergonomic. Not that big of a deal!!! I tell everyone this car is as close to a BMW as you can get. The price tag is nothing like a BMW. Go drive one and see for yourself. Ford has brought quality back to DETROIT. AAAA++++ for the NEW Taurus.
Big Shift
This car should have the luxury brands worried. I've been a BMW owner since 2007 until this year when I made the switch back to Ford. One of my favorite cars I've ever owned was my 1988 5.0 and now Ford has me back in the saddle again with a smile on my face. Sorry Beamer aside from great performance you have a lot of work to do to meet American bang for the buck!
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2010 Ford Taurus Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner