Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Verona S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,673
|$2,816
|$3,429
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,509
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,121
|$1,896
|$2,314
|Rough
|$752
|$1,283
|$1,571
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Verona EX 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,939
|$3,556
|Clean
|$1,593
|$2,619
|$3,170
|Average
|$1,199
|$1,979
|$2,400
|Rough
|$805
|$1,338
|$1,629
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Verona LX 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,891
|$3,507
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,576
|$3,127
|Average
|$1,168
|$1,946
|$2,367
|Rough
|$785
|$1,317
|$1,607
Estimated values
2005 Suzuki Verona EX 4dr Sedan w/Traction Control (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,958
|$3,575
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,636
|$3,187
|Average
|$1,212
|$1,992
|$2,413
|Rough
|$814
|$1,347
|$1,638