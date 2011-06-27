  1. Home
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$955$1,836$2,276
Clean$870$1,673$2,082
Average$701$1,347$1,695
Rough$531$1,021$1,308
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$832$1,619$2,012
Clean$758$1,475$1,841
Average$610$1,188$1,499
Rough$462$900$1,157
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,299$2,318$2,825
Clean$1,184$2,112$2,585
Average$953$1,701$2,104
Rough$722$1,289$1,624
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$988$1,895$2,349
Clean$900$1,727$2,149
Average$725$1,390$1,750
Rough$549$1,054$1,350
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$954$1,835$2,275
Clean$869$1,672$2,081
Average$700$1,346$1,694
Rough$530$1,020$1,308
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$850$1,651$2,051
Clean$774$1,504$1,877
Average$623$1,211$1,528
Rough$472$918$1,179
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,124$2,134$2,639
Clean$1,024$1,945$2,414
Average$824$1,565$1,966
Rough$624$1,186$1,517
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,006$1,927$2,387
Clean$917$1,756$2,184
Average$738$1,414$1,778
Rough$559$1,071$1,372
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Toyota Previa on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Toyota Previa with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,475 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Previa is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Toyota Previa with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,475 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Toyota Previa, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Toyota Previa with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,475 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Toyota Previa. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Toyota Previa and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Toyota Previa ranges from $462 to $2,012, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Toyota Previa is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.