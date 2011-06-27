Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,836
|$2,276
|Clean
|$870
|$1,673
|$2,082
|Average
|$701
|$1,347
|$1,695
|Rough
|$531
|$1,021
|$1,308
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,619
|$2,012
|Clean
|$758
|$1,475
|$1,841
|Average
|$610
|$1,188
|$1,499
|Rough
|$462
|$900
|$1,157
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,299
|$2,318
|$2,825
|Clean
|$1,184
|$2,112
|$2,585
|Average
|$953
|$1,701
|$2,104
|Rough
|$722
|$1,289
|$1,624
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,895
|$2,349
|Clean
|$900
|$1,727
|$2,149
|Average
|$725
|$1,390
|$1,750
|Rough
|$549
|$1,054
|$1,350
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$954
|$1,835
|$2,275
|Clean
|$869
|$1,672
|$2,081
|Average
|$700
|$1,346
|$1,694
|Rough
|$530
|$1,020
|$1,308
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa DX 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$850
|$1,651
|$2,051
|Clean
|$774
|$1,504
|$1,877
|Average
|$623
|$1,211
|$1,528
|Rough
|$472
|$918
|$1,179
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$2,134
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,024
|$1,945
|$2,414
|Average
|$824
|$1,565
|$1,966
|Rough
|$624
|$1,186
|$1,517
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,927
|$2,387
|Clean
|$917
|$1,756
|$2,184
|Average
|$738
|$1,414
|$1,778
|Rough
|$559
|$1,071
|$1,372