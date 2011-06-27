Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,818
|$15,042
|$16,763
|Clean
|$12,217
|$14,319
|$15,935
|Average
|$11,014
|$12,873
|$14,277
|Rough
|$9,811
|$11,427
|$12,620
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,591
|$18,369
|$20,517
|Clean
|$14,860
|$17,486
|$19,502
|Average
|$13,397
|$15,721
|$17,474
|Rough
|$11,934
|$13,955
|$15,446