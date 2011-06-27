Estimated values
2012 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,724
|$8,151
|$9,350
|Clean
|$6,295
|$7,639
|$8,735
|Average
|$5,436
|$6,615
|$7,504
|Rough
|$4,577
|$5,590
|$6,273
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,599
|$7,786
|$8,799
|Clean
|$6,178
|$7,297
|$8,220
|Average
|$5,335
|$6,318
|$7,062
|Rough
|$4,492
|$5,340
|$5,903
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Matrix L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,760
|$8,426
|$9,809
|Clean
|$6,328
|$7,896
|$9,164
|Average
|$5,465
|$6,837
|$7,872
|Rough
|$4,602
|$5,778
|$6,581
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Matrix L 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,572
|$8,183
|$9,523
|Clean
|$6,152
|$7,669
|$8,896
|Average
|$5,313
|$6,640
|$7,642
|Rough
|$4,473
|$5,612
|$6,389
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Matrix S 4dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,873
|$8,624
|$10,076
|Clean
|$6,434
|$8,082
|$9,413
|Average
|$5,556
|$6,998
|$8,086
|Rough
|$4,678
|$5,914
|$6,760