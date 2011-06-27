Estimated values
1993 Toyota Previa Deluxe All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$653
|$1,329
|$1,669
|Clean
|$595
|$1,211
|$1,527
|Average
|$479
|$975
|$1,243
|Rough
|$363
|$739
|$960
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Previa Deluxe 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,132
|$1,428
|Clean
|$494
|$1,031
|$1,306
|Average
|$398
|$830
|$1,063
|Rough
|$301
|$629
|$821
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Previa LE All-Trac 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$759
|$1,528
|$1,913
|Clean
|$691
|$1,393
|$1,750
|Average
|$557
|$1,121
|$1,425
|Rough
|$422
|$850
|$1,100
Estimated values
1993 Toyota Previa LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$679
|$1,378
|$1,729
|Clean
|$619
|$1,256
|$1,582
|Average
|$498
|$1,011
|$1,288
|Rough
|$377
|$766
|$994