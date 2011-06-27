Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$2,640
|$3,118
|Clean
|$1,557
|$2,338
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,734
|$2,051
|Rough
|$733
|$1,129
|$1,340
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,828
|$3,428
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,504
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,857
|$2,255
|Rough
|$715
|$1,209
|$1,474
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,731
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,345
|$2,418
|$2,998
|Average
|$989
|$1,793
|$2,227
|Rough
|$633
|$1,168
|$1,455
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica ST 25th Anniversary 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,205
|$2,065
|$2,531
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,828
|$2,242
|Average
|$783
|$1,356
|$1,665
|Rough
|$501
|$883
|$1,088
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica ST 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,399
|$2,948
|Clean
|$1,222
|$2,125
|$2,612
|Average
|$899
|$1,575
|$1,940
|Rough
|$575
|$1,026
|$1,267
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica GT 25th Anniversary 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,573
|$3,140
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,279
|$2,782
|Average
|$993
|$1,689
|$2,066
|Rough
|$636
|$1,100
|$1,350
Estimated values
1996 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,430
|$4,138
|Clean
|$1,874
|$3,037
|$3,666
|Average
|$1,378
|$2,252
|$2,722
|Rough
|$882
|$1,467
|$1,779