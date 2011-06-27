Used 2000 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
2000 Taurus original owner
I bought this car new in April of 2000. Ford had a problem with a few bad fuel pumps that year, and a few bad brake light switches, each of which were fixed under warranty during the first six months that I owned it. Since then, this car has been bulletproof reliable, with no issues until the computer failed. I replaced that. Then, in 2011, vacuum lines rotted, required replacement. Now it runs perfect yet again. Struts are worn out now, and I will replace them myself. Front brake rotors also replaced. A/C is still ice cold after 13 years, and Trans works perfectly never been repaired. Car has 136,000 miles on it and runs perfectly with great mpg of about 28 on the hwy. A GREAT car!
Faithful Family Hauler
I bought my wagon used in 2002, with 18,000 miles on it. It now has over 163,000 miles and is my 24 y.o. son's daily driver. With routine maintenance, I've never had any major failures. Still has the original tranny. AC blows cold. I commuted 35 miles (each way) daily for 3 years with no problems. It survived three years of being a primary driver for 2 different high schoolers, and four years as a frat beer hauler. It's been loaded for multiple college move-ins and move-outs. Even hauled a trailer full of furniture from Mich. to D.C. Still looks good, inside and out. Just today, it completed a 120-mile trip without a hitch. It's a great car.
Good
I bought this car in 2006 with 150,000 miles on it. When I bought it. It was a preferred car at the dealership. So it got mantenance, pretty often, Change oil every 3,000 miles, and routine expection every week! In 2011 I changed the spark plugs, plug wires, fuel pump. And resivor. (naturally for a 11 year old car). At 206,340 miles still runs strong.
The Black Phantom
I have a Black Ford Taurus SES 24 Valve and It has 15 miles on it when I got. 15 years later it run and look brand new with 355,480 miles on it. I oil change it 6 times a year and change the transmission oil once a year. Also all other fluid in the car is changed yearly. I have only change the belt 3 times and the water pump twice the power steering pump once and everything else is great. I added a performance chip and a turbo blower to the unit and it help my gas mileage while increasing my horse power.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Yes I Would Buy Another One
I've owned this car since 2002. During that time I replaced 2 coilpacks (DOHC engine), a DPFE sensor and replaced some vacum lines. I also own a 05 Dodge Dakota but on long trips we prefer to use the Taurus. The Dodge is good too but get gas mileage with the Taurus (28 mpg vs 19 for the Dodge).
Sponsored cars related to the Taurus
Related Used 2000 Ford Taurus info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge