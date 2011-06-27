Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,198
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,005
|$2,387
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,620
|$1,929
|Rough
|$791
|$1,236
|$1,470
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,598
|$2,556
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,332
|$2,811
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,885
|$2,271
|Rough
|$880
|$1,437
|$1,731
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,792
|$3,105
|$3,824
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,833
|$3,489
|Average
|$1,309
|$2,290
|$2,819
|Rough
|$986
|$1,746
|$2,149
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,552
|$2,632
|$3,223
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,402
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,133
|$1,941
|$2,376
|Rough
|$854
|$1,480
|$1,811
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,657
|$2,740
|$3,333
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,500
|$3,041
|Average
|$1,210
|$2,020
|$2,457
|Rough
|$912
|$1,541
|$1,873
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra Spectra5 SX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,785
|$3,410
|Clean
|$1,496
|$2,541
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,200
|$2,054
|$2,514
|Rough
|$905
|$1,566
|$1,917
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,332
|$2,317
|$2,857
|Clean
|$1,212
|$2,114
|$2,607
|Average
|$973
|$1,709
|$2,106
|Rough
|$733
|$1,303
|$1,605
Estimated values
2008 Kia Spectra SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,869
|$2,994
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,701
|$2,732
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,365
|$2,208
|$2,662
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,683
|$2,029