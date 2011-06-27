Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,539
|$12,017
|$13,818
|Clean
|$8,863
|$11,146
|$12,786
|Average
|$7,509
|$9,405
|$10,723
|Rough
|$6,156
|$7,665
|$8,661
Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,255
|$12,013
|$14,013
|Clean
|$8,599
|$11,143
|$12,967
|Average
|$7,285
|$9,403
|$10,875
|Rough
|$5,972
|$7,662
|$8,783
Estimated values
2011 Lexus IS 250 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,666
|$11,020
|$12,732
|Clean
|$8,051
|$10,222
|$11,781
|Average
|$6,821
|$8,626
|$9,881
|Rough
|$5,592
|$7,029
|$7,980