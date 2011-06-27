  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. 2020 Mazda 6
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,693$23,735$26,295
Clean$21,436$23,458$25,974
Average$20,921$22,905$25,332
Rough$20,406$22,352$24,691
Sell my 2020 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,763$30,889$33,569
Clean$28,422$30,529$33,159
Average$27,740$29,809$32,340
Rough$27,057$29,089$31,520
Sell my 2020 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,047$20,941$23,312
Clean$18,821$20,697$23,028
Average$18,369$20,209$22,459
Rough$17,917$19,721$21,890
Sell my 2020 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,664$25,679$28,211
Clean$23,383$25,380$27,867
Average$22,822$24,782$27,178
Rough$22,261$24,183$26,490
Sell my 2020 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,105$28,274$31,001
Clean$25,795$27,945$30,623
Average$25,176$27,286$29,866
Rough$24,557$26,627$29,110
Sell my 2020 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,458 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,458 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,436 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,458 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mazda 6 ranges from $20,406 to $26,295, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.