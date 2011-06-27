Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,693
|$23,735
|$26,295
|Clean
|$21,436
|$23,458
|$25,974
|Average
|$20,921
|$22,905
|$25,332
|Rough
|$20,406
|$22,352
|$24,691
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,763
|$30,889
|$33,569
|Clean
|$28,422
|$30,529
|$33,159
|Average
|$27,740
|$29,809
|$32,340
|Rough
|$27,057
|$29,089
|$31,520
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,047
|$20,941
|$23,312
|Clean
|$18,821
|$20,697
|$23,028
|Average
|$18,369
|$20,209
|$22,459
|Rough
|$17,917
|$19,721
|$21,890
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,664
|$25,679
|$28,211
|Clean
|$23,383
|$25,380
|$27,867
|Average
|$22,822
|$24,782
|$27,178
|Rough
|$22,261
|$24,183
|$26,490
Estimated values
2020 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,105
|$28,274
|$31,001
|Clean
|$25,795
|$27,945
|$30,623
|Average
|$25,176
|$27,286
|$29,866
|Rough
|$24,557
|$26,627
|$29,110