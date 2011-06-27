Used 1998 Ford Taurus SHO Consumer Reviews
My SHO
Great car I am the original owner and the car has exceeded my expectations in performance and lasting quality. As an engineer, I am still impressed with the power and comfort @ 111,000 miles.
1998 Taurus SHO
Watch for camshaft problems. Otherwise this is a fun car to drive. The V8 provides great power, especially over 50mph. Interior is roomy (I'm 6'3", so I should know). Trunk is very spacious - holds 4 sets of golf clubs. My SHO has over 125K miles on it and is still running like a champ (only major repair was getting the cams welded). If you are in the market for a SHO - get the cams welded!
Vincent Pagnotta
I am the original owner of this vehicle. I have 2 set of rims and tire for this car for winter and spring and summer driver. Maintainance is completed by Ford all the time. Has extended 3 yr. warranty on car.
Great Car
I currently own a 1995 Taurus SHO. The last of the "true" SHO's. I enjoy the car, but i dont need a manual transaxle in a sports sedan. if i wanted to run the gears myself id buy a SPORTS CAR. Thats why im looking into the 3rd Generation SHO. They look great, perform good, and there is nothing like rolling up on an unsuspecting 5.SLOW and SHOing them the dual oval pipes out back.
GREAT CAR!
This has been the best car I have ever owned. Overall even better than my vintage Corvette! It wants to GO! And yet is has great creature comforts and a killer sound system. Eventually I will have to move on from my car with 120,000 miles. Unfortunately, Ford has chosen to stop offering this great car. Where will I go now?
