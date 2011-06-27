Used 1994 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews
Still Ticking
My Taurus has 198k and it is still running strong. I only have minor problems with it. The engine is still strong, though I do need to replace the transmission gasket soon. I think with the amount of miles on the engine it should not be running this smoothly. The only things I've bought since I got it were the average things that you always have to fix on any car.
Extremely Reliable if you know what to look for
I had three 94 taurus wagons altogether. Everyone of them were comfortable and reliable. They do have some consistent weaknesses. The first seems to be the ignition module. I had to replace everyone on each car at least once. The second is the body control computer. When this goes, you will think that the fuel pump has gone bad. Find out where it is and tap it for a temporary fix. The ignition module problem will manefest as unsteady speeds. Other than that, nothing but expected maintenance. I or my wife drove these cars well over 150k each. A couple of these cars now have over 250k. I wasn't that big on maintenance. I wish I could find another with low mileage.
Great Car
What a great fast car! This thing just flies and my gas mileage was always in the low 20's. At idle, you can barely tell the engine is on. Few things in the world sound better than the secondaries opening at 4000 rpms. If this car was a 5 speed instead of an auto, I would never get rid of it. I love it. Of all the reviews that I've seen, people complain about the cost of parts and or maintaining the car but this car was no more expensive to me than any other. I did the routine maintenance; oil and other fluids and the car always took care of me. For them still to be on the road is outstanding, considering they're performance cars with high revving motors. Great car!
Blown head gasket, etc.
1st year: Dealership ripped me off: water pump, fuel pump, 2 starters (defective parts), keyless entry DOA, various hoses and the coin holder is holding the previous owners pennies hostage. Dealership had it longer than I did the first month. 2nd year: Since then: replaced radiator, 1 starter, replaced 1 brake light, a/c died, radio is losing it too, blown head gasket and 2 other leaks, at least one of us has carbon monoxide poisening, tranny is leaking, 6 mn. old radiator leaking. Dealership has it now and for me to repair it will turn it upside down! Consumer reports did not say anything about a defective head gasket!
Can't Decide Whether to Love it or Hate it
Bought it with 56K miles on it 81K on it now and it ran strong for the first year The car always pulls to one side so I had the tires aligned Turned out the entire front end (suspension, swaybar, springs) were shot Replaced those and all the tires for around 1800 Car still pulls to one side <.< Replaced water pump, radiator (twice), a short of an exposed electrical bundle near the firewall, tranny went out at 75K due to a leak at the tranny pan. Unknowingly drove it bone dry in inner city traffic. Had a used one put in for 1500. Tranny pan still leaks. Leaks a quart of oil a month from the valve cover. Needs a new timing chain gasket. Interior rattles and squeaks enough to make a man crazy.
