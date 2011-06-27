Used 1991 Ford Taurus Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Low Cost Car

1991 Ford T, 06/26/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought it at 99,000 miles. Since then, I've put 81,000 miles on it over 6 years. While some of my friends have spent over $50,000 to get new vehicles two or three times over the past six years and dealt with major mechanical problems on these new vehicles, I've only had to replace the water pump and pay for regular maintenance on the Taurus that cost only a fraction of their vehicles.

I Love My Taurus!

TeresaK72, 04/06/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had only good experiences with my used 1991 Taurus! I would recommend anyone to get one.

good car? i say no...

anti-ford, 05/14/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this is a terrible used car. these cars no matter what engine you have in them are bound to die on you when it's least convenient. iv'e had to replace the transmission on mine three times and in the end, it caught on fire. i recommend staying away from these cars. the 3.8L engine is built sound, at least for me, but the transmissions aren't worth the cheap paint that covers the body.

Never Again

NEVER AGAIN, 08/11/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This was a great performing car. Fast, handled great and very comfortable. However, after 6 months, the transmission went out. I took it to a Ford dealer in to have it fixed. $2500. They said it would be guaranteed and covered at any Ford dealer in the US. Well, I moved to GA and the transmission went out again. Dealer said it was my fault for not checking the trans fluid. It was a manual and there was no way of checking it. I had it repaired again. $2500 again. 10 miles after the warranty was up, it went out again and they would not fix it unless I paid another $2500. I gave the car away at that point.

Worst car on the road

rkuef, 05/16/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've noticed most of the good reviews are in regards to the SHO. SHO may be a better car; I had a '91 GL Wagon I bought in '96 with 65K on it. I never put more than 6K on it per year. I couldn't, it was never out of the shop. Whenever I told a mechanic I had a Taurus, they'd reply, "I'm sorry to hear that." There was no end of trouble with suspension, alignment, and sealed bearings. The alignment was so bad the tires went bald on a 500 mile trip and nearly killed me. After the second time the transmission went out I'd had enough. If you get this car, drive it straight to hell, because that's where it belongs.

