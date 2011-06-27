Used 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Consumer Reviews

2014 shelby gt500 convertible jim , 08/22/2015 2dr Convertible (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful so I now have 5300 miles on my 2014 Shelby gt500 convertible and feel its time to write my review, first this car can be beast or a pussycat depending on how you want to drive it, if your going to drive it hard you need to be careful, make sure your going straight, the goodyears do not grip great especially if its under 60 degrees out, much better in warmer weather but still need to be careful, this is actually one of my complaints about the car, it has so much power and the gearing is so high that you can't floor it in first or second because you'll be all over the road and if you do hammer it lets say up a highway entrance ramp by the time your thru 3rd your at 130 mph, in a weird way its not as much fun to drive because you do have to be so careful and essentially you can only really push it in 3 gears unless you want to get to 150 mph in a hurry. I have had a 2007 Shelby gt500 and a 2007 saleen s281 and while neither could hold a candle to the 2014 they were much easier to drive fast and in a way more fun because you weren't as worried about pushing them. That being said the 14 is an incredible car in every other way, the brakes, handling etc are great, even though this car also has a live rear axle it is way better than the 07 saleen and Shelby that I had. I have the recaro seats in mine and they are very comfortable, big complaint is the ford sync system, it sucks period, navigation hasn't been right yet, hands free phone never works, stereo is weakest in any new car I've ever owned and its the upgraded version with the sub in the trunk, thank god the exhaust sounds so good lol, I realize you don't buy this car for the stereo or navigation but shame on ford for putting this crap in a 70k car. as for driving this car like a pussycat its very tame if you want it to be, the stories about the horrible clutch are bs, the pedal is not too stiff and I have yet to ever stall it, even though its geared so high I can pull into my road at 15mph in 3rd and move fine up a pretty steep hill to my house. Overall this is an incredible car, if your looking for something that sounds incredible, is just about the fastest thing on the road and will command attention this is the car for you Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 GT500 after 3 years guidave59 , 04/02/2014 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful No problems with the car. Still a joy to drive, EVERYBODY wants to race........car gets good gas mileage , VERY fast and powerful.

2014 shelby gt500 jim737 , 05/24/2014 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I've owned and driven many high po cars. This one is special in many ways. Critics complain of break fade. I've not experienced any even though pushing the car hard. Turn in is excellent mid corner and exit excellent,yes bumps can upset solid axel but it's predictable and controllable. Even irs cars can be upset with bumps. Ford chose gearing it high for a good reason. People always look at 0-60, 1/4 mile, and top end. Ford made first gear tall so they did not have to shift going to 2nd. Saves time get excellent time. Same with 1/4 mile. And 200mph top end with 3:31 gear. Then there is better gas milage no gas gusler tax all good marketing for ford.a lower gear would be a plus.

Sally is incredible sallysbuddy , 08/04/2014 2dr Coupe (5.8L 8cyl S/C 6M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Only two weeks old and 500 miles on the clock, but this animal is incredible. Getting on the freeway from the dealership after I picked it up,I wanted play with it's roadholding, so got on it.....just a little...on a very tight 360 degree entrance ramp. Hugged the inside edge and looked at the speedo at the merge point of the freeway: 113 MPH and it was hardly breathing! The G-forces are unbelievable. People stare at it, give me thumbs up and smile. I've had performance cars my whole life (including a Jack Roush built Lincoln MK VII with a 5 speed manual tranny and GT40 motor), but none of 'em hold a candle tot his. I need to re-read the complete owner's at least 3 more times. Now into her third year, Sally continues to be an incredible performer. I widened the rear wheels to 11" so that I now have Nitto 555 G2 tires, size 315R35/20. A 1/4" spacer is needed to move them outward so the rims don't hit the inner wheel well/suspension parts. Also added were BMR lower rear control arms and Panhard rod to keep the axle in place with those tires. The wheels are the largest that can be put on the GT500. I've noted that the spacer allows only 4.5 turns of the lug nut tighten. Racing really should have 6 turns. I think I've found a place that will make me 1/4" longer studs so that I can still use the closed end nuts while getting a full 6 turns to tighten the wheel. Jay Leno says the shifter was very good. He's wrong. On hard acceleration the shift linkage flexes enough to cause gear clash in the first to second shift because of the "remote" shifter design. I'm ordering a MGW billet replacement shifter ($ 405) as others have said greatly improved the problem with the change. Drove from MI to MGW in Augusta, GA. Had the new shifter installed. What a dream. Took "The Tail of the Dragon (US-129) back home. What fun! Asked if I was going to trade Sally in on the new 2020 version, I said "Never! But I just might get her a new brother." Had some trans work done at the six year mark with the Ford -spec'd 2nd gear synchro replaced with the right Tremec one plus a new clutch and flywheel. All warranty! This car still makes me smile.