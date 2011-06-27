  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Shelby GT500
  4. Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500
  5. Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Shelby GT500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Shelby GT500s for sale
List Price Range
$41,998 - $42,990
Used Shelby GT500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Wow - what a car!

keboss302, 04/16/2011
70 of 70 people found this review helpful

I have had eighteen Mustangs (old and new) over the years, including GTs, Mach 1s, a Cobra and a Boss 302, and this one is simply in a different league. First impression when driven off the dealer's lot: Drives just like a normal car. No bone-jarring ride, easy to shift, easy to steer, very comfortable and refined. Then the differences start to appear. The ride is supple over rough pavement, but it sticks like glue around corners and you will experience renal failure before the car loses grip. The shifter's throws are short, a little notchy, but you get used to it quickly. The clutch and electric power steering are light but precise. You feel low and heavy - and fast. And the car can dance.

Report Abuse

Modern Day Muscle Car with a Classic Feel

Mark F, 03/28/2018
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car....I have owned 2 Ferrari, 2 Vipers, several Corvettes and a host of hopped up classic cars. Hands down, this car has been the best 'bang for the buck'.

Value
Report Abuse

The Best Cobra Ever

eason chapman, 09/22/2016
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Cobra is in perfect condition......always garaged....never driven in the rain....I'm 74 now and over the need for speed!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best value muscle car

Feinbein, 11/25/2015
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

It is just a great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

12REDGT500

Mike Jones, 03/20/2019
2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It has been & still is a great car!!! I love taking it out on a nice day & just riding around with no particular place to go!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Shelby GT500s for sale

Related Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles