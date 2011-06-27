Used 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Wow - what a car!
I have had eighteen Mustangs (old and new) over the years, including GTs, Mach 1s, a Cobra and a Boss 302, and this one is simply in a different league. First impression when driven off the dealer's lot: Drives just like a normal car. No bone-jarring ride, easy to shift, easy to steer, very comfortable and refined. Then the differences start to appear. The ride is supple over rough pavement, but it sticks like glue around corners and you will experience renal failure before the car loses grip. The shifter's throws are short, a little notchy, but you get used to it quickly. The clutch and electric power steering are light but precise. You feel low and heavy - and fast. And the car can dance.
Modern Day Muscle Car with a Classic Feel
I love this car....I have owned 2 Ferrari, 2 Vipers, several Corvettes and a host of hopped up classic cars. Hands down, this car has been the best 'bang for the buck'.
- Value
The Best Cobra Ever
This Cobra is in perfect condition......always garaged....never driven in the rain....I'm 74 now and over the need for speed!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best value muscle car
It is just a great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
12REDGT500
It has been & still is a great car!!! I love taking it out on a nice day & just riding around with no particular place to go!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
