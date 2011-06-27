Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe Consumer Reviews
GT 500 The Truth
1st thing , removed factory suspension replaced with Eibach Pro+, added evolution ultimate suspension, pulley kit, programed for 91 octane, and magna flow exhaust. It is what it is and nothing more, a muscle car that is more than fun to drive. I also have a 07 c6 Vette. So here is an honest comparison. Vette out performs GT500 in every way as far as race track performance goes, Vette has nicer interior and more bells and whistles. That said however when I go driving the GT500 gets all the attention. As for driving experience, both cars are amazing to drive and put a smile on my face. The Vette gets close to 30 mpg on the highway, the GT500 about 20mpg.
Good Car
I purchased mine after my GT was ruined in an accident it was not stock so I purchased a GT 500 hoping it would have more potential and it does In stock form. It is a very fun car but feels heavy to me. If looking for true monster Mustang upgrades are needed. Interior upgrade package is definite yes. Much more leather makes it feel nicer to me than plastic dash of other cars. Got Shaker 500 instead of Shaker 1000 no difference in quality just little less bass compared to other car. Replaced Goodyear tires with Nitto 555's and car sticks much better. I love this car but it was as expensive as a faster Vette. If I wasn't such a stang fan I would not have paid this much
Love this beast
I have always been a GM person (1967 SS Chevelle in the 60's) I drove this Shelby and wow. Since purchase I have spent less than 3K and got Ford Racing Axel Back exhaust, Ford Racing cold air kit and ford racing retune and then regeared the back end to 3:73. it has hp of Kr now. The only drawback is the good year supercar tires. They do not last and I get wheel hop on hard acceleration especially with TC turned off. I guess when tires need replacing I will go with something better. Still the best bang for buck.And upgrades done at SVT dealer keeps everything under Ford Warranty.
Ford Shelby
A Brit, lived in US for 8 years, could not afford a Mustang in UK, bought a new GT in 06 & just loved this American Icon, traded for GT500 in July 08 & wow!, Here's a bit of plagiarism from the UK's "Top Gear" auto review TV program "Floor the throttle and the big V8 talks to you, roaring and whistling, the gearbox rattles under load and the axle whines and moans. This engine is pure theatre, bellowing its barely contained rage as the rear tyres bend and twist in search of grip." actually this was written when the GT was launched but is applies to 500. Owned some tasty European sports erotica from, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Lotus. America be proud of this beast, no one else could make it.
"ludicrous speed"
I have always been a mustang lover, and this one takes the cake for me. It's my third mustang, I have only had this car for 2 months now and I absolutely love it. No bad experiences so far. It takes me about 15 minutes just to get in the car to start it because I have to stare. lots of mods make this car outperform the KR for a fraction of the price. I have never loved mustangs for their great creature comforts, so people should get over that one, and the performance honors its forebearers. Shelby picked a good one on which to put his name once again.
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT500
Related Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner