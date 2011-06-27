Used 2008 Ford Shelby GT500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

All American Swagger - Get Some Brad , 02/24/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Comparing this car to fancy exotic sports cars misses the point All have their merits but they are completely different. If this were people it is like comparing John Wayne to Elton John. The Shelby is tough gritty all American fun with a retro swagger and not fancy flashy with funky glasses or even carbon fiber for that matter It is all about the engine with enough suspension raw power torgue and oversteer to put a chill down your spine and your heart in your mouth when you stomp on it. And If you do have time to look at all that shinny plastic while going 0-60 in 4.5+ you will see a smile on your face. Can't do that with those walnut and leather, int. All American swagger. Get some Report Abuse

Sweetness Tlang , 02/26/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I saw my first dream car when I was 15. A red conv Shelby GT 500. All I could think was someday! I have since owned other performance cars including Corvette's, Camaro's, Saleen's at 560hp. All of which I was and remain impressed with. What can I Say,I am a 12yr old gear head with a decent job that lets me play. Then I got my 2008 Vapor GT500 Conv. My wife will tell you I cant say enough about it. The GT500 was awesome, But I felt it lacked immediate throttle response. A Evolution Perfomance kit (Air Intake, smaller pulley 4psi boost, and a re-program for a quick 640hp)put me into pure wow mode. The GT500 has looks open roof and real power. I am living my American Dream Report Abuse

Driving 500 Horses Bob Maginnis , 10/13/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The convertible is Vista Blue and the paint is excellent. The interior is simple w/o a lot of electronic junk. Everything dash/radio etc is basic and functions well. The top operation is smooth and is real cloth. Performance is what you'd expect from a 500hp car. After a couple of hundred miles, the avg mpg is a bit over 22 but that includes hiway. Interior road noise is at a minimum, even with (aftermarket) dual 2 chamber Flowmasters. (Car sound like a monster V8) The Cobra is a beautiful, responsive machine and worth the money. One of a kind. Report Abuse

One Fun Ride RR , 11/20/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have a 2007 Vette CV to compare and the new GT 500 CV. The GT 500 is more fun to drive because it seems faster regardless of Road and Track articles. I am not into racing or burning tires but if you hold the GT 500 down very long you better have no distractions and a pretty long straight ahead of you because the pavement will go by like you are leaving the airport in a jet. The Vette has more options and obviously more finess. Compare a Vette to the Honda Goldwing and this new GT 500 to the Harley Vrod Screaming Eagle all of which I have owned. They are very different cars. I started off driving a Roush CV and moved to the 500 due to the subdued exhaust and better resale in my opinion Report Abuse