Used 1998 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck Ford Produced! nbrookshire , 02/07/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this truck Brand New in 1998 with 3 miles on the truck. I have wrecked the truck 12 times, flipped it twice and it has over 600k miles on it and still runs strong. I have repaired the truck each time it has been wrecked. When Ford says Built TOUGH they mean it. My little ranger is Built Tough. I have an extra engine in my basement if ever needed. I would not trade , sell, or EVEN GIVE away my little ranger. I LOVE my little truck. This little truck gets GREAT gas mileage as well. The only mechanical issue I have had is replacing the Clutch. I go through clutches quickly. But overall Best truck Ford Made!!! Report Abuse

Very Nice Little Truck Chris , 01/13/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought a 1998 Ford Ranger 2.5 liter I4 for $2400 for my first truck back in February of 07 and it was a great little truck. I had very little problems with it, I did have to replace the exhaust and the rear leaf spring shackles and mounts. I had dual exhaust put on and it sounded very nice. Not like a Honda or a weedwacker on steriods. For a four cylinder truck it was very quick, and reliable. Never broke down or any engine problems. In the winter all you need for the snow with the 2wd type is good tires and i put four 70 pound sand bags in the bed and it went through anything. I absolutly loved this truck up until the day someone t-boned me and totaled it. Awesome truck overall. Report Abuse

Great truck for price superswitchks , 02/04/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 2.5L motor provides great gas mileage and a decent amount of power when you need it. If you keep your right foot out of the firewall you can easily achieve 25+ mpg on the highway. However if you plan on using all 120hp plan on getting less than 17 in the city. But the handling of the truck is good for a truck; you can sling the rear around if needed, or stick the front for some decent corning out of a truck. Report Abuse

It is a truck, not a car bob , 05/06/2008 7 of 9 people found this review helpful If you want a reasonably decent small truck for hauling stuff around, the Ranger is a good choice. If you want a passenger car, buy one of those instead of a truck. BTW, the 3 liter engine is plenty powerful enough. Report Abuse