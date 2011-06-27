Used 1998 Ford Ranger Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Best Truck Ford Produced!

nbrookshire, 02/07/2013
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck Brand New in 1998 with 3 miles on the truck. I have wrecked the truck 12 times, flipped it twice and it has over 600k miles on it and still runs strong. I have repaired the truck each time it has been wrecked. When Ford says Built TOUGH they mean it. My little ranger is Built Tough. I have an extra engine in my basement if ever needed. I would not trade , sell, or EVEN GIVE away my little ranger. I LOVE my little truck. This little truck gets GREAT gas mileage as well. The only mechanical issue I have had is replacing the Clutch. I go through clutches quickly. But overall Best truck Ford Made!!!

Very Nice Little Truck

Chris, 01/13/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a 1998 Ford Ranger 2.5 liter I4 for $2400 for my first truck back in February of 07 and it was a great little truck. I had very little problems with it, I did have to replace the exhaust and the rear leaf spring shackles and mounts. I had dual exhaust put on and it sounded very nice. Not like a Honda or a weedwacker on steriods. For a four cylinder truck it was very quick, and reliable. Never broke down or any engine problems. In the winter all you need for the snow with the 2wd type is good tires and i put four 70 pound sand bags in the bed and it went through anything. I absolutly loved this truck up until the day someone t-boned me and totaled it. Awesome truck overall.

Great truck for price

superswitchks, 02/04/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The 2.5L motor provides great gas mileage and a decent amount of power when you need it. If you keep your right foot out of the firewall you can easily achieve 25+ mpg on the highway. However if you plan on using all 120hp plan on getting less than 17 in the city. But the handling of the truck is good for a truck; you can sling the rear around if needed, or stick the front for some decent corning out of a truck.

It is a truck, not a car

bob, 05/06/2008
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

If you want a reasonably decent small truck for hauling stuff around, the Ranger is a good choice. If you want a passenger car, buy one of those instead of a truck. BTW, the 3 liter engine is plenty powerful enough.

Cool little truck but mine gets problems

Ranger Danger, 09/15/2008
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

From what everybody says on here, they love their Ranger and theirs is reliable. Mine on the other hand is already on its third clutch and I baby this truck like no other. My idle valve control keeps messing up and i'm on my fifth one already thats starting to fail(revs when I come to a complete stop). My back window leaks when it rains, engine idles rough sometimes, suspension squeaks loudly but its probably normal for it having 140,000 miles. I'm the second owner and the previous owner (which was my good neighbor so I saw the truck first day they purchased it.) They babied it as much as I did so I must have gotten a lemon from the factory but it wasn't always like this.

