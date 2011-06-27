Used 1990 Ford Probe Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Great, all around fun car AWILDONE , 05/08/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 182,000 miles and still running like new! Report Abuse

1990 Ford Probe LX Ron , 09/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I put 264,000 miles on car, It still ran great and got 25 mpg before the salt took its toll on the body. I spent less than a $800 in 19 years on mechanical repairs. under the hood the only problem was the radiator, it cracked at 70,000 miles. If you have a hard time with finding some parts, cross ref. it with mazda mx6. It was very reliable and easy to repair (the few time it was needed. (you must keep front tires balanced, saves on front wheel bearings)

Best car I ever owned! IrishBobcat , 07/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My 1990 Probe finally died after 221,000 miles plus!!!! She was the best car I ever owned.... I wish Ford would have kept her and junked the Focus

Relentlessly Reliable gch , 09/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 225,000 and still going. One owner. Has its wear and tear, but the Mazda made engine is relentlessly rugged. The Ford body and interior and electrical had some issues. But this car has gone far beyond the call of duty. I may be donating it within a week or two....looking at the used mid to upper end market now....maybe something with a Mazda engine.