2020 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews

Jason D. , 12/31/2019 EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

39 of 39 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2020 EcoBoost HPP 3 Months ago. Was the first owner of one in my state. This car can move. It has a lot of power and accelerates very quickly. It handles corners very strongly and blind spots are non existent. Feels great when accelerating and on corners. Loaded with modern convenience. Never have I had more compliments on any vehicle I’ve ever owned in 43 years. I would buy it again and again.