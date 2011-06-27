2020 Ford Mustang Coupe Consumer Reviews
EcoBoost High Performance Package Above The Rest
I bought the 2020 EcoBoost HPP 3 Months ago. Was the first owner of one in my state. This car can move. It has a lot of power and accelerates very quickly. It handles corners very strongly and blind spots are non existent. Feels great when accelerating and on corners. Loaded with modern convenience. Never have I had more compliments on any vehicle I’ve ever owned in 43 years. I would buy it again and again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
OUTSTANDING
I have this car now 4 months, 6000 miles! Best car ever i have last 50 years! Perfect for me, pleasure, also functional for my daily needs! Shopping! Nice car, perfect for me and my wife, not to expensive, lot of fun for the money!
Gift Pony
This is truly a muscle car in this GT model. Be prepared for a new driving experience!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
So far I love everything about it
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related 2020 Ford Mustang Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020