  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2003 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Mustang
5(74%)4(23%)3(0%)2(1%)1(2%)
4.7
69 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price
$11,995
Used Mustang for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2003 Mustang Convertible STD

Mike5, 09/16/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is the 2nd Mustang I have owned, the first being a 01 Mustang Conv. It's simply the best 4 seater convertible for the money. The car looks great with the top down and the auto top is easy to use and opens quickly. It has enough power to be fun but not dangerous. It's a solid smooth ride which is exceptional for convertibles.

Report Abuse

great

speed, 07/01/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

The ford mustang is my first car and i needed to have it because i was brought up with one. My mom had an 82 mustang, it lasted 17 years before it bit the big one. The GT mustang is great. I only have one problem, i think that the interior design could be a little better. But otherwise its the best car i have ever seen and i love cars. You should really get one, there great.

Report Abuse

My Review

VVSS, 07/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

If I had to choose one sports car, this would be what I would choose. Im glad I own a Mustang because as a little girl, I wanted a sporty car but one that was fun to drive. With the Mustang, you get both.

Report Abuse

Stang Convertibles Rule!

AShau68, 07/24/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I love all convertibles, but nothing carries the pizzaz of a Stang Convertible. Ours is a Redfire Metallic with two tone leather interior. Big V8 with a savvy 5 speed transmission. Plenty of power, but more importantly, it's distinctly American and a hoot to drive. At the Sonic, everybody, and I mean everybody, looks at this car, not the other so- called convertibles. Stangs rule!

Report Abuse

Great Car, Great Value

03YellowGT, 04/22/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My '03 Yellow Stang GT Convertible was an amazing find. With only 3100 miles on it when I bought it in August of '05, I couldn't walk away. With the Mach 1000 system built into it, the 5 speed, the color, and being a convertible, I'm proud to have made the choice of purchasing my first true pony car. Handles tight, shifts solid, loves 2nd gear. Would highly recommend to anybody looking for a whole lot of power at a bargain price to check one of these out.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles