Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

2003 Mustang Convertible STD Mike5 , 09/16/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This is the 2nd Mustang I have owned, the first being a 01 Mustang Conv. It's simply the best 4 seater convertible for the money. The car looks great with the top down and the auto top is easy to use and opens quickly. It has enough power to be fun but not dangerous. It's a solid smooth ride which is exceptional for convertibles.

great speed , 07/01/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The ford mustang is my first car and i needed to have it because i was brought up with one. My mom had an 82 mustang, it lasted 17 years before it bit the big one. The GT mustang is great. I only have one problem, i think that the interior design could be a little better. But otherwise its the best car i have ever seen and i love cars. You should really get one, there great.

My Review VVSS , 07/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful If I had to choose one sports car, this would be what I would choose. Im glad I own a Mustang because as a little girl, I wanted a sporty car but one that was fun to drive. With the Mustang, you get both.

Stang Convertibles Rule! AShau68 , 07/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love all convertibles, but nothing carries the pizzaz of a Stang Convertible. Ours is a Redfire Metallic with two tone leather interior. Big V8 with a savvy 5 speed transmission. Plenty of power, but more importantly, it's distinctly American and a hoot to drive. At the Sonic, everybody, and I mean everybody, looks at this car, not the other so- called convertibles. Stangs rule!