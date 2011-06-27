Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews
2003 Mustang Convertible STD
This is the 2nd Mustang I have owned, the first being a 01 Mustang Conv. It's simply the best 4 seater convertible for the money. The car looks great with the top down and the auto top is easy to use and opens quickly. It has enough power to be fun but not dangerous. It's a solid smooth ride which is exceptional for convertibles.
great
The ford mustang is my first car and i needed to have it because i was brought up with one. My mom had an 82 mustang, it lasted 17 years before it bit the big one. The GT mustang is great. I only have one problem, i think that the interior design could be a little better. But otherwise its the best car i have ever seen and i love cars. You should really get one, there great.
My Review
If I had to choose one sports car, this would be what I would choose. Im glad I own a Mustang because as a little girl, I wanted a sporty car but one that was fun to drive. With the Mustang, you get both.
Stang Convertibles Rule!
I love all convertibles, but nothing carries the pizzaz of a Stang Convertible. Ours is a Redfire Metallic with two tone leather interior. Big V8 with a savvy 5 speed transmission. Plenty of power, but more importantly, it's distinctly American and a hoot to drive. At the Sonic, everybody, and I mean everybody, looks at this car, not the other so- called convertibles. Stangs rule!
Great Car, Great Value
My '03 Yellow Stang GT Convertible was an amazing find. With only 3100 miles on it when I bought it in August of '05, I couldn't walk away. With the Mach 1000 system built into it, the 5 speed, the color, and being a convertible, I'm proud to have made the choice of purchasing my first true pony car. Handles tight, shifts solid, loves 2nd gear. Would highly recommend to anybody looking for a whole lot of power at a bargain price to check one of these out.
Sponsored cars related to the Mustang
Related Used 2003 Ford Mustang Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner