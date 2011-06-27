Used 2016 Ford Fusion Energi Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing! Significantly exceeds expectations! Kristen E. , 07/28/2015 SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my 2016 Fusion Energi SE. As this purchase replaced a 2005 Hyundai Tucson V6, I opted for the base model with no extra features because the standard technology package was so robust compared to my Hyundai -which had a tape cassette player (yikes!). I was disappointed to see the window sticker gas mileage change on the 2016 model year at my time of purchase (108 mpge - 88 mpge) but decided the 88 mpge was still a large enough improvement over my 21 mpg Hyundai. Additionally, the electric only range decreased from 21 to 19 for the 2016 model. I am so pleased I didn't let this sway me from purchasing, as I consistently get a 30-35 mile pure electric range on this vehicle from a single full charge, plus I can still drive in electric only mode an additional few miles, if needed, on the hybrid battery when my electric battery is fully depleted. My electric charge gauge displayed 19 when I took delivery of the car, but has adjusted to my driving over the last few months and now displays 30+ miles each time I fully charge the vehicle. I cannot stress enough how much this car's range has exceeded my expectations. I am consistently getting 100% more electric only range than advertised. The car drives like a dream. It is sooo amazingly smooth, even when the gasoline engine kicks on. The seats are comfortable, there is plenty of room for drivers with long legs and passengers to sit behind them. The quality of materials in the vehicle are top notch. The user controls and touch screen work well and are responsive. The voice controlled features are wonderful! I am able to switch the radio/satellite stations verbally, adjust the temperature verbally, make phone calls, etc. without ever touching a button on the touch screen or control panel. I live in Arizona near Phoenix, and after a quick look up of my utility rates I have determined it costs me, on average across the year, 42 cents a day to charge the car from empty to full at my home using my utility's electric car rate plan. The car charges on the standard supplied charger in less than 6 hours - usually around 5 1/2 hours for a complete charge. Partial charges take less time, obviously. Initially I had planned to purchase the rapid charger, but have found I have absolutely no need for it as the supplied charger is sufficient. The My Ford Mobile app for phones, and the web based version for PCs, came activated upon purchase. I believe new owners receive 5 years of free access. The app provides updated trip data and charge data that is remarkably accurate. You can see the existing range on the batteries, if the car is charging, where mobile charge stations are located nearby, your driver stats/rankings, etc. You can also lock/unlock your vehicle from the app, turn it on/off, and get an exact GPS location on your vehicle at any moment in time. I have not had any equipment malfunctions with the vehicle or the app/web service. The trunk space is adequate for grocery shopping. You can fit a couple rows of bags across the width of the trunk with no problem. I have also managed to stuff two mid size suitcases in there. Overall, this is the best car I have ever owned. Frankly, it rides nicer than any BMW, Lexus, Lincoln, Prius that I have ever ridden in or driven. I still can't believe the value for the money. Additionally, with the $4000 federal tax credit for the electric capability of the vehicle, it is priced almost the same as the hybrid only version. If you are on the fence about this car, or uncertain if you should purchase the electric version or the hybrid only version, take a chance on the electric Energi. It may exceed your expectations; it certainly exceeded mine. Update: I've owned this car for 3 years now and still love it. I did have extensive issues, which are finally resolved, with charging the vehicle after the modem replacement. The original modem in the vehicle was no longer being serviced, so Ford asked owners to bring their cars in for installation of a new supported modem. After I received the new modem there were extensive issues with programming the cars charging intervals using both the app, the website, and the vehicle dash controls. It took Ford just about a full year to solve the problem. While it was extremely frustrating to iterate through all the repairs, Ford was very respectful and professional. I still continue to get electric range capability far in excess of what Ford advertises. It's summer in Arizona so I'm running my AC at all times and I continue to get 28-31 miles of electric range. I love and recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Amazed this is a Ford! Sean Dryden , 07/22/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I never thought I would buy a Ford, having always driven Toyotas and Hondas. Consumer Reports has been increasingly giving Ford praise though, this car included. I purchased all the options... Primarily because my OCD hates plate covers where buttons should be, taunting with features that might have been. First, the fuel economy is incredible. I live exactly 20 miles away from work and able to charge at both work and home. The Fusion makes it round trip on electric alone. Sometimes it gets up to 24 mile range, if in traffic. Sometimes it's closer to 17, like when the a/c is on. I last filled up about 4 weeks ago, driven about 400 miles since, and still have a full tank. On hybrid mode, without plugging in, the mpg is around 40-50. Still not to bad for a large sedan. The battery takes up a lot of room though. I can fit one suitcase in the trunk, one on the back seat and still have room for Captain Henry Gingersnaps Pomeranian carrier in the other half of the back seat. I went with the Fusion because it was by far more comfortable than the Camry or Prius hybrids. It's very sophisticated inside, with nice materials that fit together very well. They got a serious design master who thoughtfully crafted every part of this car inside and out. It just looks absolutely incredible, and before purchasing I often mistook the Fusion for Astin Martin. Every thing is where you would expect it, so operating all the functions is immediately familiar. I even found the computer system easy to use, and love there are still real buttons for most used features of the air and radio. This was a huge deal for me; coming from a 2012 Honda with the worst, most antiquated system ever. A few of the Fusions more advanced features take a bit more practice, if like me, you'd never used them before. The lane keep system basically does not work at all. It's good at yelling at you to get your hands back on the wheel, which is nice, but let go and the car will quickly steer you into the vehicle next lane over. Almost like a threat... Fine don't put your hands on the wheel, time to die. However, it does help for those who may have a light grip. It's also very vocal about taking breaks, and it's usually right. It starts flashing driver alert, take a break, and I usually agree it's probably a good time for one. But I generally like breaks anyway. The radar cruise control is really nice to use... But can also be finicky. For instance, if a your on the freeway and a car pulls into your lane in front of you, the Fusion will continue to accelerate until the other vehicle is directly in front of you. Sometimes to the point where it starts flashing the emergency break redlights at you while it's still speeding up! Most of the time it works decently well enough and is very convenient. Overall, I am incredibly happy with my new Ford Fusion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

MIleage chaser Dennis Migliazzo , 11/20/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We bought the Energi because almost ALL of our driving in within 10 miles one way. We live in a hilly (pretty steep) area. As such I'm NOT getting 20 miles on a full charge......BUT I try and coast alot.....true story. Bottom line: we've had the vehicle just over a month. I've put just under 850 miles on it and BELIEVE it or not am getting 107 mpg!!!! I'm going for 200 or more.....I'm a bit obsessed on this and it is bugging my wife some, but I REALLY want to see what it can do. My engineer neighbor says I should be able to get unlimited mileage if I keep it in the electric mode. CA gives 1500 and the Feds 4007 so it is a great option here. BUT, if you DO NOT typically drive in the low distance as I do, I'm not convinced that I would go with the Energi....but definitely hybrid....I like the style too.

Great value for the comfortable ride jeff wu , 04/11/2016 SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The not so good: The instrument control of ford vehicle was well known that it is overly complicated and not intuitive. I considerably have to use more touch actions to get the same thing done compared to other vehicles. The trunk space is of course a big drag for the ratings. The good: The ride is considerably more comfortable than the competitors. The value is relative since the out of door price varies. My price was very good. The green element is limited due to 20 miles of electric range. But this is still the best in this segment. Overall, I choose not to pay high price of a TESLA, not to sacrifice ride comfort with a chevy volt. Fusion Energi also has a "low profile" life style appearance compared to either TESLA or Volt. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value