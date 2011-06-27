  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Freestyle
  4. Used 2007 Ford Freestyle
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Freestyle
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,920
See Freestyle Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,920
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,920
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,920
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,920
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.2 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.4 degrees
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length199.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height65.9 in.
Wheel base112.9 in.
Width74.4 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Exterior Colors
  • Dune Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Redfire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Alloy Clearcoat Metallic
  • Titanium Green Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shale, cloth
  • Pebble, cloth
  • Pebble, leather
  • Shale, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,920
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,920
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Freestyle Inventory

Related Used 2007 Ford Freestyle SEL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles