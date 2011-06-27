Used 2017 Ford Focus Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Nice but.....!!! Andy , 08/26/2018 SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2017 Ford Focus with 3k mikes on the odometer. A month later the transmission began to shudder violently. It was addressed under warranty. 6 months later the transmission still shudders at certain speeds while up shifting. Heard that transmission can get locked up. Traded the vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beware of transmission issues. Amy , 11/05/2018 SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This car has essentially a manual transmission that shifts via computer. The Focus has been plagued by transmission problems, and the dealer probably will not inform of you of this fact prior to purchase. I found out about my transmission when I noticed rough shifting and took it in for service.

Promised no issues with a 2017, yet it does! Wendy , 09/24/2018 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful I had a focus hatchback 2014 and had horrible clutch problems which took Ford over a year to fix. They ended up putting a new clutch in. I felt the car was a lemon and was scared to commute with it so I traded it with 64k miles on it for a 2017 Focus SE. I didn't want another Focus after the issues I had with the 2014. Well at 31k a little over a year of having the car, I had to take it in because the car would shake when shifting or slowing down plus it was dripping oil. (puddle on my garage floor). The dealer had it about a week and told me they had to replace the clutch. (Same as the 2014) So I let them know how upset I was because this is why I didn't want to buy another focus. I was assured when I purchased the "17 I would not have the problems the '14 had. WRONG! This week at 32k my car is going back into the Ford dealer to be repaired because it is now shifting before it should and is very noisy and sluggish when it does so. After having a tech in the car to see what I was talking about they said they may have to replace part of the exhaust. The car only has 32K on it. I am not happy at all. The only positive is the gas mileage. I get about 36 in the summer commuting. Which is way better then the Fusion I has in 2011 but so many more headaches. The car handles the snow amazing for a front wheel drive but only after installing snow tires. This may be my last Ford ever. Not happy with them at all.

Long time Ford purchasers.....not anymore!!! Not a Happy Owner..... , 01/08/2019 Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Prior to purchasing the car, I was told by the General Manager that Ford had fixed the transmission issues starting with the 2017 model. So I purchased the 2017 Ford Focus in the summer of 2017. I have driven it 6,600 miles since that time. Got in it the other day (with my "gear head" other half), and when accelerating up a hill, it started shuddering and I heard a little grind in it. He immediately said "your transmission is slipping". I took the car to the dealership and dropped it off, but received a phone call the next day stating that their "transmission" person was not available until the following Monday. I picked the car up and returned it for service on Monday. I received a phone call from the dealership stating there was shuddering and little noise, but that Ford considers it "within tolerance". I was told that the transmission functions like a manual transmission. I told the Service Manager that I had a manual transmission prior to this car and it never acted like that. I asked the Service Manager if he could recommend another dealership that I could take the car to for a second opinion. He could not and stated that he preferred me to utilize the current dealership. I told him that I would be contacting Ford Warranty. I also told him that I can see this problem only getting worse. He said that they get this car (year and make) in there all of the time with the same issues. Again, Ford thinks this is okay. They sure didn't fix the transmission issues that they had with previous models. I have been a Ford buyer for 40 years, but after this incident, I do believe I am finished with Fords. Very disappointed......new car with virtually no miles and it runs worse than a 15 year old vehicle. Unacceptable in book!!!!