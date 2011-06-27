Used 2014 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't Be Fooled--It's JUNK D. Liebling , 04/21/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 65 of 67 people found this review helpful No matter what propaganda you may hear about the dual-clutch automatic, STAY AWAY. My 2014 started to exhibit intermittent, severe chatter/shudder/slip/gran/noise shortly after I bought it. Pulling out from a stop is problematic to the point of being unsafe, as you never know what the trans will do. Dealer applied several software updates over the next 18 months. Ford Customer Service indicated they would pursue the issue until I was satisfied. Didn't happen. As the miles and months and repair attempts accrued, dealer and Ford interest waned. One day, Ford CS simply announced, "Dealer says car is normal... There will be no further repair attempts nor trade/buyback assistance. "Coincidentally", this happened as the car was about to become eligible for Lemon law arbitration. Neither Ford nor the dealer have acted in good faith re this vehicle. Ford has finally acknowledged the DCT is a failed design--They are eliminating in the near future. That might help future customers but leaves the tens of thousands of us with the current model with a vehicle that is undriveable and unsellable and has a horribly suppressed blue-book value. Ford has not acted honorably nor professionally in this matter... Don't expect them to do any better when you have problems in the future... BUY SOME OTHER MAKE VEHICLE. AVOID FORD Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

STAY AWAY from the FOCUS bigrob10 , 05/15/2015 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful Where do I start? I purchased a 2014 Focus, Have had it for over a year, and is falling apart. First the clutch was replaced, because it was "Jumping" and "Stalling" then 2 months later back to same problems. Now in addition to that the Tranny is over heating" light is going on as well as Brake Bulb and Tire lights are going off. Contact Ford and they say it will be 8 weeks before they can even look at my since they have so many other owners with the same problem. My Focus jumped forward in traffic out of no where and almost caused a serious accident on the freeway. Ford 100% knows about all these issues with the Focus but they do not care about anyone's safety they just give the run around

Is it time for a class-action lawsuit R Green , 01/20/2016 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 58 of 62 people found this review helpful 3500 miles on my 2014 Focus and the transmission failed. Not only did it fail, but failed dangerously in freeway traffic. This resulted in sudden unwanted accelerations and decelerations; almost like I had no control of the car. This is ridiculous!

FORD'S REVENGE ON AMERICA HARRY BERGER , 09/16/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 97 of 105 people found this review helpful After 73 yrs I thought I would treat myself to my first new car ever. Bearing in mind we were a ford family since 1947 and I drove a 2004 mercury marquis for 11 yrs it was reasonable to think buying a new ford from wayne akers ford in lake worth florida was the right thing. I bought a new focus and after 10 days and the trans locking up 4 times in 400 miles I returned to the dealership to uplift this deal. They pleaded with me to take another new 2014 ford focus same model same deal same price after 4-5 hours of fighting with them they convinced me to take another . I went along with their offer ..... But when I was presented with a bill for around 2400.00 I insisted they call me a cab . As I refused either to take mycar back and or accept their offer of "Even exchange" with a diff of 2400. They reduced it to 1200....No thank you then 600 . After 6 hours of fighting I agreed to 400. The next morning I woke up and checked the "Very same car" not to be so they substituted a much cheaper model over a 1000.00 cheaper I drove to the dealership and they refused to acknowledge this.. (oops I am a retired mechanic had my own shop) so off to small claims court their attorney claimed they made a mistake and pleaded with me to accept 1500.00 so they did not want to go in front of the judge. I lost 325.00 on the filing fees. The new focus was better the transmission did not lock up but jerked hesitated late and early changes car jerked violently when I went to the dealer a good few times their standard response "We could not duplicate problem" eventually the loud banging the dealer could not deny they replaced the trans. As for the very very poor gas mileage 16-18 mpg they told me they checked and I was getting 29.5 mpg I decided to make a pictural history everytime I filled up 3/4 tank 1/2 ank 1/4 tank and the comp proved that I was getting barely 17/19 at best I advised the dealer that the violent jerking was affecting my spinal surgery which the neuro surgery determined I was permanently disabled . After 2 yrs of very bad service horrible horrible car . I traded it in for a 2013 ford fusion landed costing me over 21000.00 for a car that should be crushed recalled ford screwed up 2013/4 ford focus and costs americans millions of dollars in fords screw up possibly worse than the ford pinto or the edsel UPDATE AFTER PAYING 400.00 (WHY FOR AN EVEN EXCHANGE ) I RECEIVED A NEW EVEN EXCHANGE ONLY TO WAKE UP THE NEXT MORNING TO FIND IT WAS A STRIPPED DOWN MODEL. I RETURNED TO WAYNE AKERS WHO DENIED THEY HAD GIVEN ME A CHEAPER MODEL RESULTING IN ME TAKING THEM TO SMALL CLAIMS COURT WHERE I WON MY CASE THEY EVENTUALLY REFUNDED ME 1500 I LOST THE 400.00 AND THE FILING FEES THIS NEW FORD FOCUS REQUIRED A NEW TRANSMISSION AFTER A FEW THOUSAND MILES THE GAS MILEAGE WAS AROUND 15/6 MPG I ASKED THE WAYNE AKERS SERVICE DEPT ABOUT THIS DESCREPENCY RE GAS MILEAGE AND WAS TOLD IT WAS THE EPA THAT STATED THE GAS MILEAGE TO BE 20/24 NOT FORD . AFTER MY FOURTH VISIT TO THE SERVICE DEPT I WAS DESPERATE TO GET RID OF THIS PIECE OF JUNK I TRADED IT IN ON A USED "FORD CERTIFIED" FORD FUSION WITH 28,000 MILES THAT SHOWED FORD HAD INSTALLED A NEW ENGINE AT 5000 MILES I LOST A FURTHER BUNCH OF MONEY AND PAID ANOTHER 5000 .00 (I BELIEVE ) TO BUY AN OLDER CAR THE LOSSES WERE MOUNTING REAL FAST NOW AFTER 8000 MILES ON THE FORD FUSION THE TRANSMISSION KICKS DOWN HARD I TOOK IT BACK IN MARCH 2020 AND WAYNE AKERS REFUSED TO TOOK A LOOK TELLING ME THAT THEIR WORKSHOPS WERE SO SNOWED DOWN WITH TRANSMISSION WORK "COME BACK IN A COUPLE OF MONTHS AS A RETIRED MOTOR MECHANIC I AM AMAZED AT THE SUBSTANDARD VEHICLES FORD MOTOR CORP IS PUTTING OUT SHAME ON THEM