Used 2013 Ford Focus Electric Consumer Reviews

A great zippy one compare to Leaf firstelectric , 02/13/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I test drove 2013 leaf a few time and did not like the drive dynamics of that and its power with smaller electric motor. The focus has bigger electric motor or 143HP vs 105HP of nissan but yet it has the same range as nissan (76 vs 75 miles). The drive dynamic and cornering are both solid, reminds me of the 3 series. My other car is a 535 xdrive so this is mostly for commute and free charge at work lots of location in Bay area, CA. Both the interior build and cabin noise are much better quality than Nissan Leaf but either one you can't go wrong with a lease deal. I'm getting the 240v installed at home for $1000 from a slingshot company flat rate. Report Abuse

Short ranger ampwatt , 05/23/2013 Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Good solid car but no back seat and nearly no truck space. Range is the main issue, especially when you need heat. Will be overtaken by GM's Bolt and Tesla. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Xero Gas xeroblu , 04/05/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful First off I'm a car guy, and I can appreciate all brands and models. That said I absolutely love this car. A good friend bought a 2013 leaf a week prior to me picking up this baby and his range drops like a rock on highway, where as the Focus hangs on. I have no range anxiety due to the fantastic suite of driver aids, Ford did an excellent job here. The ride is taught smooth, and the power when you want it is instantaneous due to the single speed tranny and electric motor. Stealing spots in traffic is a breeze even when a Mustang GT is trying to close the gap. Report Abuse

FORD Focus Electric Super Batteries eaa , 09/27/2014 Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had a FORD Focus Electric for 3 years now. In the Phoenix heat most batteries loss capacity from the extreme heat. The FFE seems to have beat that with their Tesla like liquid cooled battery pack. I have not lost even 1 % by checking with my SCAN GAUGE from Linear Logic in the OBD2 port . The only issues I have with this great EV is they still don't have a DC Fast Charge port so on trips charging can only be done with a J-1772 at 240 volts that takes 2 to 3 hours versus 20 minutes. It also has an old compressor type Air conditioner that uses 2 to 4x the energy of an efficient heat pump found in the KIA SOUL EV or LEAF. Too bad FORD never stocks or sells the Focus EV. I'd love to try one with the new CCS Fast Charge port and I think they also added a little more range. I've never seen one in stock in the entire state of Arizona. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse