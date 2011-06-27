Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

Focus thescorpion1024 , 09/13/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips. Report Abuse

Excellent little car wagnerzx2 , 04/12/2013 19 of 21 people found this review helpful After my Escort ZX2 died (after 13 years) I needed a new car. After test driving several, this little wagon perked my interest. I bought it used with 86,000 miles on it in August of 2012, and since, (april 2013) have put over 20,000 miles on it. I average about 33 mpg. about 28 city, 32 against the wind, and 40 with the wind. Since I travel a lot, its great to have the cargo space and the excellent gas mileage. And when I'm home, I can haul my three kids all over the place and everyone is confortable, even with one still in a booster seat. My only downside on this very particular vehicle is that I do not have cruise control. Otherwise, its a great car.

disappointing fuel economy jim worcester , 11/11/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Although we have only put on 6900 miles so far, I am disappointed with the fuel economy (5 speed manual). Much of our driving is rural and we are seeing generally slightly less than 30mpg. We are still driving our 1995 Ford Escort Wagon 5 speed manual with 220000 miles that is still getting close to 40mpg (summer). Owners manual said to wait until after about 5000 miles to check mpg, which we have and still hasn't improved.

She is snowhite Rhonda lyons , 09/17/2016 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car is a really great car comfortable and easy on gas fun to drive Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value