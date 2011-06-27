Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews
Focus
I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.
Excellent little car
After my Escort ZX2 died (after 13 years) I needed a new car. After test driving several, this little wagon perked my interest. I bought it used with 86,000 miles on it in August of 2012, and since, (april 2013) have put over 20,000 miles on it. I average about 33 mpg. about 28 city, 32 against the wind, and 40 with the wind. Since I travel a lot, its great to have the cargo space and the excellent gas mileage. And when I'm home, I can haul my three kids all over the place and everyone is confortable, even with one still in a booster seat. My only downside on this very particular vehicle is that I do not have cruise control. Otherwise, its a great car.
disappointing fuel economy
Although we have only put on 6900 miles so far, I am disappointed with the fuel economy (5 speed manual). Much of our driving is rural and we are seeing generally slightly less than 30mpg. We are still driving our 1995 Ford Escort Wagon 5 speed manual with 220000 miles that is still getting close to 40mpg (summer). Owners manual said to wait until after about 5000 miles to check mpg, which we have and still hasn't improved.
She is snowhite
The car is a really great car comfortable and easy on gas fun to drive
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Focus wagon Excellant to the travler
I normally drive a C 5 Vette but on the road for work I drive the Focus Loaded wagon interior all leather excellant gas saver and a lot of space for hauling what I need in the work force.Im a Quality Rep. and highly recomend this car.
Sponsored cars related to the Focus
Related Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner