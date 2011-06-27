  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Focus
  4. Used 2004 Ford Focus
  5. Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Focus
5(63%)4(33%)3(2%)2(0%)1(2%)
4.5
43 reviews
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale
List Price Range
$899 - $5,000
Used Focus for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Focus

thescorpion1024, 09/13/2003
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I love it, great car. Great gas milage and fun to drive. However your back will bother you on long road trips.

Report Abuse

Excellent little car

wagnerzx2, 04/12/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

After my Escort ZX2 died (after 13 years) I needed a new car. After test driving several, this little wagon perked my interest. I bought it used with 86,000 miles on it in August of 2012, and since, (april 2013) have put over 20,000 miles on it. I average about 33 mpg. about 28 city, 32 against the wind, and 40 with the wind. Since I travel a lot, its great to have the cargo space and the excellent gas mileage. And when I'm home, I can haul my three kids all over the place and everyone is confortable, even with one still in a booster seat. My only downside on this very particular vehicle is that I do not have cruise control. Otherwise, its a great car.

Report Abuse

disappointing fuel economy

jim worcester, 11/11/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Although we have only put on 6900 miles so far, I am disappointed with the fuel economy (5 speed manual). Much of our driving is rural and we are seeing generally slightly less than 30mpg. We are still driving our 1995 Ford Escort Wagon 5 speed manual with 220000 miles that is still getting close to 40mpg (summer). Owners manual said to wait until after about 5000 miles to check mpg, which we have and still hasn't improved.

Report Abuse

She is snowhite

Rhonda lyons, 09/17/2016
SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is a really great car comfortable and easy on gas fun to drive

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Focus wagon Excellant to the travler

dthatsme, 09/24/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I normally drive a C 5 Vette but on the road for work I drive the Focus Loaded wagon interior all leather excellant gas saver and a lot of space for hauling what I need in the work force.Im a Quality Rep. and highly recomend this car.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Focuses for sale

Related Used 2004 Ford Focus Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles