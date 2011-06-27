  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford F-350 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 F-350
5(60%)4(20%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
1996 Ford F350 4wd LB

bjsfolly, 10/28/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I use this truck like a truck. I don't expect it to be fun or drive like a car. I haul hay and horses. It restored my faith in American built vehicles. For 11 years I drove it with virtually no repairs and only casual maintenance. Today I will replace the u joints, some seals, a cracked manifold but overall, still just an excellent workhorse doing what it was designed to do. Other than brake linings, trans flush, radiator flush, and oil that is all I have done since I purchased with 3,000 miles on it.

Hauls A Business

Long haul, 01/18/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to replace my Chevy pickup I had. I pull a 28' stock trailer with my Ford truck with no problem. The 7.3L turbo diesel engine is the best diesel ever. My truck has 230,700 miles on it. I have a friend who has the same truck with 435,000 miles on it. These trucks ride like tanks, but pull everything. The truck catches a lot of peoples attentions. A trans and exhaust temp guage helps alot on these trucks.

F350

dblumentr, 04/02/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very Reliable and stylish with the customize package. Lots of power and acceleration. Redesigned engine burns very clean.

Ford F-350 4 Dr XL Crew Cab long bed 7.3 diesel

josh, 12/17/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is the best truck I have had ever and I would never trade or get rid of it for anything else. This truck is built to last forever.

Not Bad Diesel F350

Clive, 01/16/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This isn't a bad older F350 diesel. Works well for towing our smaller 5th wheel with power and economy. Interior isn't as refined as the newer trucks, but it works for us.

