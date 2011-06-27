Used 1993 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews
It just won't stop
I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.
HD F250 351 5sp
my truck has done everything i've asked of it. it is more a work truck than a road runner. 351 engine with a 5 speed manual 4wd. the air cond has never been touched. i have replaced the thermostat and rear diff and that is all. it has rust on fenders over the rear wheels.
pickup review
Small transmission leak,otherwise no problems. Used primarly for trailer towing.
93 F-250
I have had this truck for 8 years and counting and this has been a great truck, mine has the 7.3L turbo diesel w/ 190 hp@3000rpm has been a great truck.
Ok Truck
I bought it used with 58k mi on it.It's been a pretty good on so far.But it does get LOUSY gas mileage. Between 7-10mpg empty. And the power I expected from the 460 wasn't quite there. But it does ok..think an aftermarket ignition is a must soon to help it out. Put a K&N filter and 3" single flowmaster on it and got some improvement. Definately get the front add-a-leaf...will save tires and improve the handling.
