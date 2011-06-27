  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford F-250 Consumer Reviews

It just won't stop

Richard, 10/20/2010
I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.

HD F250 351 5sp

roots old blue, 07/22/2003
my truck has done everything i've asked of it. it is more a work truck than a road runner. 351 engine with a 5 speed manual 4wd. the air cond has never been touched. i have replaced the thermostat and rear diff and that is all. it has rust on fenders over the rear wheels.

pickup review

oiu574, 02/15/2004
Small transmission leak,otherwise no problems. Used primarly for trailer towing.

93 F-250

Thayer, 04/02/2004
I have had this truck for 8 years and counting and this has been a great truck, mine has the 7.3L turbo diesel w/ 190 hp@3000rpm has been a great truck.

Ok Truck

reallyachevyguy, 05/28/2004
I bought it used with 58k mi on it.It's been a pretty good on so far.But it does get LOUSY gas mileage. Between 7-10mpg empty. And the power I expected from the 460 wasn't quite there. But it does ok..think an aftermarket ignition is a must soon to help it out. Put a K&N filter and 3" single flowmaster on it and got some improvement. Definately get the front add-a-leaf...will save tires and improve the handling.

