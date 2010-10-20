Used 1993 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

The workman’s truck for decades has always been the Ford F series with features and reliability unmatched by its rivals. Over 70yrs of the pickup truck has been enjoyed by many and will continue to be sought after by the masses. Pleased to present this very impressive and rugged rig for your enjoyment. Build from the factory in the 1 Ton capacity with the single cab setup. This Ford F250 Custom is in great shape and only 118k miles have been logged on the pickup. Vehicle was sold in Michigan when new and has remained in the Great Lakes state for its entire life. It is very evident that the truck was not abused or neglected and left to rot away as the body is straight, underneath is clean and runs and drives smoothly. The Vehicle was recently serviced with new rear gas tank, new fuel pump, battery, new Headman long tube headers and muffler, fresh fluids and recent window tint. The 4x4 engages properly and the massive 33in Wild Country tires fit properly under the larger wheel flares on the body. Black out grill, fender flares, black tubular step bars and camper style mirrors set this apart. Just installed is a new carpet kit, spray in bed liner, and trailer package. Vehicle fires up with ease, has a great sound and progresses thru the gears with ease. Vehicle is optioned with the rear sliding rear window as well that gives you even more fresh air as you drive your pickup anywhere you want to go.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Ford F-250 with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTHF26H3NLA36295

Stock: P4245 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

