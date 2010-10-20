Used 1993 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- used
1992 Ford F-250119,432 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- used
1995 Ford F-250202,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- used
1996 Ford F-25062,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,421
- 74,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850
- 254,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 83,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,973
- 136,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,400
- 80,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250
Richard,10/20/2010
I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.