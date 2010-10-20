Used 1993 Ford F-250 for Sale Near Me

  • 1992 Ford F-250
    used

    1992 Ford F-250

    119,432 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 1995 Ford F-250
    used

    1995 Ford F-250

    202,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250
    used

    1996 Ford F-250

    62,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,421

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT
    used

    1996 Ford F-250 HD XLT

    74,969 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    254,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    83,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,973

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    136,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,400

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-250
    used

    1997 Ford F-250

    80,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

It just won't stop
Richard,10/20/2010
I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.
