Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
F-250 with 6.0L diesel engine
Great truck. Tows excellent, good mileage, well made - I have the 6.0 diesel engine with auto transmission - quiet compared to Dodge and seems to be a better engine than my last two F-250's that had the 7.3 diesel engine. Don't like where the fuel system water drain is located but that is a minor inconvenience. Lots of room inside, and it has plenty of power.
Breaks down every other month
The 6.0 liter diesel is a nightmare. The Canadian ones seem to be fine, but the American ones have lots of problems. Batteries die, fuel injection problems, stuttering engine. If you're going to buy a warranty - purchase the Ford one only. We made the mistake of purchasing the dealership one and we've had lots of out of pocket expenses. I can't go two months without something going wrong.
2006 F250 Lariat
So far so good. I was a Chevy man and gas owner. This new diesel is tremendous. Very fast and reliable. Tons of power. Hopefully it will last 10-15 yrs.
Best Diesel Truck Made-PERIOD!
I love this truck. I definitely recommend getting the diesel. Gets better gas mileage than the Toyota Sequoia I replaced. The build quality is excellent. The FX4 package rides a little stiff at first but gets better with time. It's designed to haul a lot of stuff and rides better as you add weight. I love the fold away rear seat with the fold out flat platform. It does not feel any larger than a regular SUV when driving. I enjoy being able to see over and around other cars for safety reasons. The view makes it easier to anticipate making defensive moves. I also took a direct hit in the rear from a stretch limo with minor cosmetic damage (limo was damaged heavily). I hardly felt it.
2006 F250 6.0 Powerstroke 4X4
Much improved from my 2002. Surprising acceleration for such a heavy truck. Haven't found anything I can't tow with it. Of the 3 HD truck lines, Ford still has the most creature comforts, excellent for a work truck but great to haul around the family as well, especially on long trips with a 5th wheel.
