Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

F-250 with 6.0L diesel engine f-250 , 09/09/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great truck. Tows excellent, good mileage, well made - I have the 6.0 diesel engine with auto transmission - quiet compared to Dodge and seems to be a better engine than my last two F-250's that had the 7.3 diesel engine. Don't like where the fuel system water drain is located but that is a minor inconvenience. Lots of room inside, and it has plenty of power. Report Abuse

Breaks down every other month Jazzmin9 , 04/24/2010 37 of 40 people found this review helpful The 6.0 liter diesel is a nightmare. The Canadian ones seem to be fine, but the American ones have lots of problems. Batteries die, fuel injection problems, stuttering engine. If you're going to buy a warranty - purchase the Ford one only. We made the mistake of purchasing the dealership one and we've had lots of out of pocket expenses. I can't go two months without something going wrong. Report Abuse

2006 F250 Lariat lzrdking98 , 04/29/2006 11 of 12 people found this review helpful So far so good. I was a Chevy man and gas owner. This new diesel is tremendous. Very fast and reliable. Tons of power. Hopefully it will last 10-15 yrs. Report Abuse

Best Diesel Truck Made-PERIOD! F250 Diesel , 07/21/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I definitely recommend getting the diesel. Gets better gas mileage than the Toyota Sequoia I replaced. The build quality is excellent. The FX4 package rides a little stiff at first but gets better with time. It's designed to haul a lot of stuff and rides better as you add weight. I love the fold away rear seat with the fold out flat platform. It does not feel any larger than a regular SUV when driving. I enjoy being able to see over and around other cars for safety reasons. The view makes it easier to anticipate making defensive moves. I also took a direct hit in the rear from a stretch limo with minor cosmetic damage (limo was damaged heavily). I hardly felt it. Report Abuse