Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty SuperCab Consumer Reviews

The BEST of the BEASTS! Love my truck! christopher67 , 03/13/2014 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my f250 RWD XL Utility Truck back in 2012 for a song and at 270,000km/168,000mi she is still going strong!!! She is a little ugly from the previous owner but the engine purrs like new, the interior is still in great shape and there is virtually no rust on the body! I have fallen in love with Ford trucks. Simply awesome and easy to fix! Report Abuse

6.0l Diesel going strong. JessH , 08/31/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the truck used back in '05. The previous owner must have had the engine injectors and turbo changed (a common problem with the first 6.0l diesels), because this thing has been a powerhouse for me, never a problem. Now that its getting older, and has 100,000 miles, I am still pulling horse trailers, and loving the power. My only qualm is a weird rattle from the frame SOMEWHERE (can't seem to find it when not moving). I couldn't be happier with the truck, and will probably hold onto it for another 3 years, then give it to my daughter as her first vehicle (she can pull her own horse trailer then!). Report Abuse

A wonderful hauler Paul , 07/22/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a 7.3 diesel. It's a wonderful hauler! The truck is very stable when hauling 2 yards of dirt or our 5th wheel trailer. I haven't modified the powertrain and see no need to. The economy of the diesel is about 14 in town and 19 highway; and about 11 with the trailer. Top build quality, over 100,000 miles and no squeaks. If you need to move heavy stuff, this is the one. If you only want a truck to look cool, the half-tonners are better for that. This is a serious work truck. Report Abuse

2003 Super duty F-250 J. Grimm , 12/02/2015 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) 14 of 20 people found this review helpful First and foremost, DO NOT BUY A FORD WITH A 5.4L ENGINE. 5.4 l engines Ford used are notorious for blowing head gaskets like mine did at around 75, 000 miles. Also, due to the aluminum block, the spark plugs have a reported habit of either falling into the cylinders or shooting out. This engine is crap and expensive to repair. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse