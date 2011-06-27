Used 2012 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Consumer Reviews

Bought it because I got a great deal! Phil , 01/24/2017 XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I'm a Toyota man. I have owned many Toyota's throughout my life and have gotten exceptional miles and reliability out of them. So why did I buy an F-150? Because I got a $25,000 truck for $15,000. So here is a review from a guy who never intended to buy an F150. First, what a pleasure to drive. Quiet, powerful, corners great, takes bumps really well. I test drove a Tundra just before I bought this, and the F-150 is so much more awesome to drive. Second, the backseat space is amazing on the Super Crew. My son, at the age of 13, is pushing 6 feet tall. He loves it. My daughter does too. I would not feel bad at all taking adults in the backseat of this car. Stretch out those legs. Tundras with the extra large 4-doors are very hard to find, but Super Crew F-150's are everywhere and there was not a crazy upcharge for them like Tundras. But when you want to bring more gear, just fold up those back seats! Nothing is in your way, not even seat brackets. This beats Toyota hands down. In fact, I watched video where Toyota just started copying the F150 in this regard. Finally, I didn't think I would like the tall bed, but I love it. I just have lots of gear (duck decoys) that I throw back there. It absorbs it all. And since I have a Tonneau cover it is really important to have the deep bed. I only wish I got the tailgate with the pull-out step and handle. I have the EcoBoost. If you live in a climate with a lot of moisture, you may want to stay away. Fortunately, I live in a desert environment. The jury is still out on this motor, but I was slightly relieved to hear of a guy who already got 300,000 miles on his. Gas mileage...better than your average truck, but nothing like advertised. Keep in mind though...this thing tows 11,300 lbs! Will be nice to know when I buy a camper. I may actually be an F-150 guy now. Well, with only 50k miles on this truck, I will be for the next 10 years for sure. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FX2 w/ Ecoboost chevy80c10 , 11/03/2013 FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Well i traded in my 04 z71 ext cab for this thing. At first i was extremely impressed with the power the ecoboost had, especially over chevy's 5.3. Over time though (its been a year) I honestly wished that i kept my silverado. The advertised gas mileage is a croc. I barely get 19 out of it on the highway with cruise on. TX speed limit on most of the highways i travel is 75, and i barely can get over 18 with it. If you are looking at one with a 5.0 go with that, at least you know youre getting near your advertised mileage. The low end torque is great for pulling but its not that much different over the 5.0 honestly. The inside is roomy as well even in the back seat. This truck had a hefty price tag and i wouldnt buy one again unless it was used. I went back to an 05 sierra, the f150 wasn't worth the price to me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

DUPED BY ECO-BOOST MPG flaf150lar , 01/02/2014 24 of 27 people found this review helpful I too was duped by the MPG that Ford so proudly advertised you'd get with the new Eco-Boost 3.5L engine. I have had mine a year. I have a friend who bought the 5.0 v8 F150 and his gas mileage is far better than mine. Makes me mad since I paid more $$ for this engine to get less MPG. I would not recommend this engine to anyone unless you were pulling something all the time. Someone mentioned lights leaking, mine are also leaking and the visor mirror is in need of repair as the lid won't stay closed. Wish I would've listened to some of the reviews I read when I was buying this truck. My advice is don't buy the chrome package either, it turns out its all plastic and hard to keep clean. Report Abuse

Not so Eco Friendly Eco Boost Brand , 01/21/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 37 people found this review helpful Bought a 2012 F150 Lariat with 80K miles on it. It now has 90K miles on it and I'm getting rid of it and here's why.... Pro's: very comfortable ride, plenty of power when not having issues, lots of storage space and rear seat space, interior quality is nice. Cons': the ecoboost engine has been getting worse and worse gas mileage the more I drive it. I get about 12.5 mpg city and 18 hwy. As mentioned by several others, it has a serious lag problem when you go to accelerate past a vehicle. First time I had this happen I was traveling up a hill trying to pass a semi truck. The vehicle felt like it was going to shake apart and seems like the transmission is complete junk. Now I've been getting a horrible humming noise any time there's rain or snow at slow speeds and while slowing down. I've had 4 mechanics including ford look at it...I keep getting "we've never heard anything like this before." Ford has been useless in finding a solution to the issue. As nice as the truck looks and rides, it's not worth the engine/transmission issues it will give you. I'd look at at GMC in the same price range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse