Used 2008 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Tough and looks good
I own the 2008 Ford F-150 regular cab 2WD with the 4.2L V6, auto trans w/ OD. It has 80,000 miles as if this review. There are two types of regular cabs. One that has no 3rd and 4th opening doors and one that does. I have the reg cab model that has the little side opening doors. You have to open the main doors and then the sides open up to add tools and stuff to store behind the front bench seat. It is awesome to have this. I only recommend having the little extra room like I have, or the larger capacity with fold down bench or the crew cab. The reason I suggest this is because the little side window that comes on those 3rd and 4th opening doors is crucial to being able to look through before changing lanes. Okay here is my review....this truck is pretty stout, and looks damn good. I also own a 1995 F-150 and the 2008 F150 is much larger, higher, and has a lot of room inside. The area between where you sit and the side of the door is further away than the older models so the engineers obviously had safety in mind when designing this model for side impact. The truck sits much higher than older models and gives you a commanding view of the road. The 4.2L V6 is plenty for what I need and gets really good gas mileage in my opinion. The auto trans w/ OD is nice for towing and also for city driving. I prefer auto trans on trucks because in some cases with manual you have to slide the seat forward too close to the airbag to engage the clutch. I did my research on the 4.2L V6 and it is bullet proof. It has the timing chain too so it should last the life of the truck. I don't want to talk trash about other engines offered during this time period so I will just leave you to do your own research. If you're a lead footed driver that likes to abuse your truck and race all over the place the 4.2L V6 is not going to give you that 0-60mph in 2 sec performance you seek. If you drive moderately and cruise 75-85mph on the freeway the 4.2L will do fine and still has plenty of power left to pass if you need to at those speeds. You'll drive past gas stations if you drive with any respect for your vehicle. I expect to get many miles out of my truck as it has performed great for me and still looks like a new model. Only complaint I have is the bed of the truck sits high and if you like to load and retrieve things from the side then you better be 6ft tall. UPDATE: I sold the truck. Not for any reason other than I still have a 95 F-150 that I am still very much attached. Be advised the 2008 F-150 did not lose value and I was able to get more than I paid very easily. If you maintain your F-150 it will hold its value and possibly even gain in value like mine did (if you buy it used). Cheers!
2008 xl with 4.2 v6
Purchased this truck with 195000 miles, so far I've replaced a serpentine belt, fuel sending unit (something everyone should replace, they are known to fail) and a fuel pump. Interior comfort is amazing for a base model truck, large seats with good arm support. Only issue I find with the interior on this model it only has three cupholders. MPG is very good for a full sized truck with the v6 and manual 5 speed.
good buy
I would buy this truck again! I bouhgt this truck new in northen Canada for 17554.00 on the road. No trouble with 100248 klm or 62000 miles. the reviews back up the truck !
Great Buy!
Searched the competition and found nobody else offers a no frills v-6 for under 25k. Before trade purchase price was 11,200. I use it as a truck and couldn't justify 35k for a glorified sedan with a bed attached. have the 3.55 rear with towing package. Installed 06 mustang mach 500 stereo with 6 disc in dash and Sirius. Chrome bumpers were there as truck was an order that was canceled. I am thoroughly happy with my purchase after doing research and finding the 4.2 to be the most problem free motor for the complete run of the new body style 04-08 a feat that has never been achieved by anyone else.. Adding items to dress up as i want is still cheaper than a higher level model
6 Months and Perfection
So far a great truck. Purchased when fuel was over 4dollars/gal and when 09's were coming end= what a deal!! Chrome, cruise, automatic for 11K :). Love the truck, not a single problem.
