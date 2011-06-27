  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

Nicest truck ever made!

boostaholic1, 06/07/2014
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck after I traded in my 2008 turbocharged Mazdaspeed 3 which was also a super fun car to drive and very fast. But this lightning is just a different kind of fun, different kind of power, and completely different kind of ride that I think everyone should experience at some point in their life.

Don't Do it!

Bobby44, 08/08/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

In the shop all the time.

The Truck with Attitude

KA, 04/29/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

A grin everytime you drive it! If you get this truck, spend the extra $600 on a chip and filter. If you decide on a blower pulley (~$200), you'll need a pair of traction bars. ;) For the extra $1,500 (including the traction bars), it's not all that much $, considering you'll smoke a Vette, and have $15k left in your pocket!

Best truck I ever owned

, 10/27/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have owned many vehicles in my life. I was a die hard GM person till I experienced my Lightning I prefer to drive it more than any thing out there. Have traveled coast to coast twice on vacation. Can't say enough good about it.

Lightning Strikes...

Randy Huddleston, 04/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The Lightning is a fun vehicle to drive. Powerful, good handling, excellent braking, an overall A+ in performance. The exterior design is set apart from the other F series trucks with ground effects & bumper treatments. The interior is well laid out with gray suede & black leather. When the supercharger spins up, with it's distinctive whine, & you are pushed back into the seat it makes you smile & sometimes even laugh out loud. The Lightning is just plain fun to drive, period. PS: for well under a $1000, you can get an aftermarket chip, pulley & filter combo that will put your HP well over 400, & torque 500+! This will drop your 1/4 mile times into the low-mid 12's. Yee Haa...

