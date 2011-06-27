Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews

Nicest truck ever made! boostaholic1 , 06/07/2014 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this truck after I traded in my 2008 turbocharged Mazdaspeed 3 which was also a super fun car to drive and very fast. But this lightning is just a different kind of fun, different kind of power, and completely different kind of ride that I think everyone should experience at some point in their life. Report Abuse

Don't Do it! Bobby44 , 08/08/2002 2 of 4 people found this review helpful In the shop all the time. Report Abuse

The Truck with Attitude KA , 04/29/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful A grin everytime you drive it! If you get this truck, spend the extra $600 on a chip and filter. If you decide on a blower pulley (~$200), you'll need a pair of traction bars. ;) For the extra $1,500 (including the traction bars), it's not all that much $, considering you'll smoke a Vette, and have $15k left in your pocket! Report Abuse

Best truck I ever owned , 10/27/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned many vehicles in my life. I was a die hard GM person till I experienced my Lightning I prefer to drive it more than any thing out there. Have traveled coast to coast twice on vacation. Can't say enough good about it. Report Abuse