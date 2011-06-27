Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Consumer Reviews
Nicest truck ever made!
Bought this truck after I traded in my 2008 turbocharged Mazdaspeed 3 which was also a super fun car to drive and very fast. But this lightning is just a different kind of fun, different kind of power, and completely different kind of ride that I think everyone should experience at some point in their life.
Don't Do it!
In the shop all the time.
The Truck with Attitude
A grin everytime you drive it! If you get this truck, spend the extra $600 on a chip and filter. If you decide on a blower pulley (~$200), you'll need a pair of traction bars. ;) For the extra $1,500 (including the traction bars), it's not all that much $, considering you'll smoke a Vette, and have $15k left in your pocket!
Best truck I ever owned
I have owned many vehicles in my life. I was a die hard GM person till I experienced my Lightning I prefer to drive it more than any thing out there. Have traveled coast to coast twice on vacation. Can't say enough good about it.
Lightning Strikes...
The Lightning is a fun vehicle to drive. Powerful, good handling, excellent braking, an overall A+ in performance. The exterior design is set apart from the other F series trucks with ground effects & bumper treatments. The interior is well laid out with gray suede & black leather. When the supercharger spins up, with it's distinctive whine, & you are pushed back into the seat it makes you smile & sometimes even laugh out loud. The Lightning is just plain fun to drive, period. PS: for well under a $1000, you can get an aftermarket chip, pulley & filter combo that will put your HP well over 400, & torque 500+! This will drop your 1/4 mile times into the low-mid 12's. Yee Haa...
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 2002 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner