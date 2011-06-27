Used 2002 Ford F-150 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

I missed my old one! P/U Guy , 12/15/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this truck with 107k on it. I love this truck! It's handsome, incredibly dependable, and comfortable. I had purchased one new (a 2003 model) almost identical to this one. I drove it for two years and traded it in on a HEMI Ram. I regretted that day ever since. After much searching, I found one just like my old one. Same color (white), same body style, sport package, same drivetrain (4.2 V6 and 5 Spd), same interior color. With 120k miles on it, it runs and drives just like my new one did. The guy I bought it from used it to pull heavy trailers, so I replaced the clutch because the old one was showing signs of wear. I love this truck! Report Abuse

simply great gregg45365 , 02/14/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought our truck new in april 2002,currently has 139,000 miles and still is running with the same clutch,and only recently changed the front brakes.Also had to change the drivers side tierod.Themost we have spent in fixing our truck is the clutch slave cylinder inside the bell housing.We've kept up on the oil changes every 3,000 miles,and tune- ups.This truck handles great,still looks good,and we'll never part with it.

Ford tough jmdouglas , 12/04/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Traded up 36 years, from a 1966 Chevy pickup to the 2002 Ford F150. Loved the old Chevy but wouldn't have traded for one a year newer. Ford has surpased GM many times over since the 60s as far as I'm concerned. Very pleased overall with the F150, style, performance and the feel of a very solid vehicle.

Love it. Cogiej , 10/15/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new. In over 5 years, It needed brakes once, a ball joint, and a set of rear springs. The factory steel bumper needs a repaint. That's all the bad news. Now for the good news. On the highway the 4.2 liter gets 20mpg for real! It can tow a 5800lb trailer at 65mph and still get 12-13mpg! The truck has never let me down.