Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,917
|$2,208
|Clean
|$1,220
|$1,692
|$1,950
|Average
|$888
|$1,242
|$1,433
|Rough
|$555
|$792
|$915
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,064
|$2,373
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,822
|$2,095
|Average
|$964
|$1,337
|$1,539
|Rough
|$603
|$852
|$984
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,624
|$2,188
|$2,498
|Clean
|$1,430
|$1,931
|$2,206
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,417
|$1,621
|Rough
|$650
|$903
|$1,036
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,441
|$1,984
|$2,283
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,751
|$2,016
|Average
|$922
|$1,285
|$1,481
|Rough
|$577
|$819
|$947
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,592
|$2,172
|$2,490
|Clean
|$1,401
|$1,917
|$2,199
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,407
|$1,616
|Rough
|$637
|$897
|$1,032