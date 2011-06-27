  1. Home
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$1,917$2,208
Clean$1,220$1,692$1,950
Average$888$1,242$1,433
Rough$555$792$915
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,506$2,064$2,373
Clean$1,326$1,822$2,095
Average$964$1,337$1,539
Rough$603$852$984
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,624$2,188$2,498
Clean$1,430$1,931$2,206
Average$1,040$1,417$1,621
Rough$650$903$1,036
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,441$1,984$2,283
Clean$1,268$1,751$2,016
Average$922$1,285$1,481
Rough$577$819$947
1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,172$2,490
Clean$1,401$1,917$2,199
Average$1,019$1,407$1,616
Rough$637$897$1,032
FAQ

To understand if the 1993 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.